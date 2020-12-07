TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to training camp in Florida.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the team says all three members are self-isolating away from the rest of the organization.

The Raptors are currently in St. Leo, Fla. where training camp is being held. The team is expected to play out the first half of their 2020-2021 season in Tampa due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Adherence to protocols, follow-up testing and contact tracing has so far revealed no spread to other members of the Raptors organization,” the team said.

Statement from the Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/wModeJv1Fd — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 7, 2020

It’s unclear if the members infected are players on the team.

Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster addressed the news during a virtual press conference Monday but would not reveal specific details of the positive cases, citing privacy concerns.

“We’re comfortable that the three cases were isolated,” Webster said. “There’s been no further positive tests, so we’re confident that we can continue with basketball.”

Head Coach Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry were scheduled to speak to media before news of the positive cases broke Monday. That news conference has since been cancelled.

The State of Florida has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to its department of public health.