

Lexy Benedict, CTV News Toronto





Three males are in serious but non-life threatening condition following a shooting that took place in a school parking lot in the Dorset Park area.

Paramedics say that the shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Antrim Crescent in the Kennedy Road and the Highway 401 area.

Reports from the scene suggest that the shooting took place in the parking lot of Glamorgan Junior Public School.

Police say that investigators are currently processing the scene for evidence.

No suspect information has been released.