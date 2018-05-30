

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people have been taken to hospital and one person is unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a home in Scarborough early this morning.

The fire broke out at a single, detached home on Haida Court, near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

At 4:30 a.m., police confirmed that crews were still actively working to extinguish the fire but Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said the fire is under control.

Two males and one female were taken to hospital for treatment and Powell said one of the victims suffered burns.

One occupant of the home has not been accounted for, Powell confirmed.

The house, he said, is not structurally sound and it is not safe for firefighters to conduct a search inside.

Haida Court is currently closed to traffic.