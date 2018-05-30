Three injured, one person unaccounted for after house fire in Scarborough
Three people were injured and one person is unaccounted for after a fire at a home on Haida Court in Scarborough this morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:33AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:34AM EDT
The fire broke out at a single, detached home on Haida Court, near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.
At 4:30 a.m., police confirmed that crews were still actively working to extinguish the fire but Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said the fire is under control.
Two males and one female were taken to hospital for treatment and Powell said one of the victims suffered burns.
One occupant of the home has not been accounted for, Powell confirmed.
The house, he said, is not structurally sound and it is not safe for firefighters to conduct a search inside.
Haida Court is currently closed to traffic.