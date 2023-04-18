Three injured after driver collides into bus shelter in Scarborough

Three people have been injured after the driver of a vehicle struck a bus shelter in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the collision occurred in the area of Warden Avenue and Boem Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue East, just after 5:30 p.m.

The driver also hit a hydro pole, police said. One woman in the bus shelter and two occupants in the vehicle were transported to the hospital.

Toronto paramedics say one has serious injuries while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

They added that two more people were assessed at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed Warden Avenue from Boem Avenue to Lawrence Avenue East for the investigation.