Three in hospital, one with critical injuries, following Caledon collision
Three people are in hospital, including an adult woman with critical injuries, following a crash in Caledon on Friday morning.
Paramedics say they received the call for a crash in the area of Highway 10 and Boston Mils Rpad, between Olde Base Line Road and King Street, just before 4:10 a.m. Early reports indicate the collision was between a transport truck and an SUV.
One woman has been transported to local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two males of unspecified age have been transported to hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three foreign nationals are among the wounded after a Prague university shooting in which 14 died
Three foreign nationals were among the 25 people wounded when a student opened fire at a university in the Czech capital, Prague, shooting dead 14 people before killing himself, authorities said Friday. It was the worst mass shooting in Czech history.
From mouldy wallets to thousands of vehicles, here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including plant-based vegan steaks and Claritin dissolve tablets, as well as hundreds of thousands of vehicles.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Tibb's Eve is a unique N.L. holiday, and a big boost to downtown business
Tibb's Eve has become a unique tradition in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the unofficial start of holiday celebrations. And for many businesses, it has proven to be an important lifeline.
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
Transportation agency penalizes Air Canada for violating disabilities regulations
The Canadian Transportation Agency says it's issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada for violating the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations.
The high costs of wildfires in 2023: For homeowners the struggles carry on for months
Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs this year, after wildfires consumed an area roughly a quarter of the size of Manitoba, and forced about 200,000 from their homes. British Columbia suffered its worst wildfire season on record, with about 400 homes destroyed and more than 2.8 million hectares burned.
LIVE UPDATES As the death toll passes 20,000, the UN again delays a vote on aid to Gaza
The United Nations says more than half a million people are starving in Gaza because not enough food has entered the besieged territory as Israel keeps up its blistering campaign of airstrikes and ground operations.
Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
Montreal
-
Shots fired at Montreal restaurant with customers inside
A restaurant in Montreal was the target of gunfire while customers were inside.
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal, cause 'significant' impact on operations
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to reach a deal.
-
Vehicle set on fire in RDP
Montreal police are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in the Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
London
-
New police contract adds about $33 million to LPS multi-year budget request
The London Police Service Board (LPSB) unanimously added about $33 million over four years to its already record-setting budget request to city hall.
-
'One at a time': St. Thomas man on mission to collect discarded needles
A St. Thomas man is being recognized for picking up thousands of discarded needles used to inject street drugs.
-
Exeter couple give $40,000 Santa appearance proceeds to charity
Paul Dougherty has been Santa Claus for thousands of Southwestern Ontario kids, and kids at heart, over the past 35 years.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. reporter speaks out after he was detained and camera seized by OPP
A Guelph, Ont. journalist is seeking answers from OPP and the Coroner’s Office after he was detained at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning and his camera was confiscated.
-
Cambridge councillor not giving up on proposal for affordable housing over parking lots
Cambridge council may have voted down a proposal to explore building affordable housing above urban parking lots, but the councillor behind the idea isn't giving up.
-
Man wanted for sex assault arrested in Waterloo
A man, wanted for a sexual assault in Waterloo, was arrested Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Taking Back Timmins: Indigenous outreach workers use life experience to tackle homelessness
The last instalment of our series Taking Back Timmins offers an in-depth look at frontline workers who tend to the city’s homeless community using their first-hand experiences and Indigenous culture.
-
Northern Ont. 'army brat' fighting to regain his Canadian citizenship, access to healthcare
A Sault Ste. Marie man was looking to update his driver's license when he made a shocking discovery.
Ottawa
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
-
Pizza delivery driver charged for drunk driving, 'nearly' striking OPP officer with vehicle
A pizza delivery driver was arrested on drunk driving charges after nearly colliding with a police officer near Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Ottawa gas prices to remain stable for holiday drivers
For those setting out on the road this holiday season, gas prices are looking favourable for drivers.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck
Police said a man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck in Sandwich Town Thursday afternoon.
-
Interest rate dip spells spring activity in Windsor-Essex real estate market
After a sluggish year for home sales, a sign of possible change in the market as some lenders are starting to offer five-year fixed mortgages with interest rates below five per cent.
-
'It’s going to be a game changer': work to transform former Duffy’s property in Amherstburg to begin
Work to transform the former Duffy’s Tavern property into an extension of Amherstburg's King's Navy Yard Park is about to begin.
Barrie
-
Celebrate Barrie's New Year's Eve Downtown Countdown
This free evening of fun and entertainment has become one of Central Ontario's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.
-
St. Paul's Church unveils rare childhood recordings of Gordon Lightfoot singing Christmas carol
Parishioners at St. Paul's Church in Orillia, Ont. will be treated to rare audio recordings thought to be forever lost of Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot singing a Christmas carol as a child.
-
3 more arrests made in human trafficking investigation in Innisfil
Seven people are now facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Innisfil that started in May after South Simcoe police got a report about a female being held to provide sexual services.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Several New Brunswick schools are closed due to outages and road conditions Friday.
-
Moncton City Councillor helps save man from overdose
Moncton City Councillor Monique LeBlanc was leaving a meeting on St. George Street around noon on Wednesday when she rushed to help a man suffering from a drug overdose.
-
Outages persist in N.S., N.B.
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
Calgary
-
Alta. premier doubles down on vaccine advice as respiratory illness increases
Alberta's hospitals are dealing with a massive uptick in respiratory illnesses, and there's worry in the healthcare system that low vaccination uptake, government messaging and busy holiday get-togethers will make things much worse.
-
Charges laid after $837K in heavy equipment rented fraudulently, stolen: RCMP
RCMP has laid more than a dozen charges against a man accused of using stolen identities to rent and then steal more than $837,000 of heavy machinery from dealers throughout Alberta.
-
6 more people charged in violent northeast Calgary clash
Six more people have been charged in connection with a violent clash in northeast Calgary in September.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for action in wake of brutal assault
A brutal and disturbing assault on a First Nations woman in Winnipeg last week is prompting calls from First Nations leaders for immediate action.
-
The history of Manitoba-made sugar and how the sugar beet industry could be revived in the province
As the Rogers Sugar strike drags on with no end in sight, some bakers are looking for sugar on shelves, while others are looking to Manitoba’s manufacturing history for answers.
-
Province exploring ban of replacement workers
As part of a number of planned changes to labour laws, Manitoba is looking at banning replacement workers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier to target abuse after talking to father of 12-year-old sextortion victim
Premier David Eby says he had a heartbreaking phone call with the father of a 12-year-old British Columbia boy who killed himself after falling prey to online sextortion, and he hopes to honour the boy by seeking more online protections for youth.
-
Love Hallmark movies? Now you can visit the B.C. homes where some are filmed
Tucked away in a quiet country neighbourhood in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are homes that look like they’re straight out of a festive Hallmark Christmas movie. And it turns out, they are.
-
Metro Vancouver mayor blasts federal government for immigration policy
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West is speaking out on the latest population growth numbers in B.C. and across the country.
Edmonton
-
No notice given to clear 8 high-risk encampments, but closure of other camps continues: advocates
The city, police and social agencies discussed encampments during an emergency meeting organized by the mayor Wednesday night.
-
Oilers get big goals from McDavid and Draisaitl, score 4 in 3rd period to beat Devils 6-3
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne scored in a span of 69 seconds early in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
-
Repeat violent sexual offender released from jail, Edmonton police issue warning
A convicted violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings has been released from jail again.