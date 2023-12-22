TORONTO
Toronto

    • Three in hospital, one with critical injuries, following Caledon collision

    A woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Caledon. CP24 A woman is in hospital with critical injuries following a collision in Caledon. CP24

    Three people are in hospital, including an adult woman with critical injuries, following a crash in Caledon on Friday morning.

    Paramedics say they received the call for a crash in the area of Highway 10 and Boston Mils Rpad, between Olde Base Line Road and King Street, just before 4:10 a.m. Early reports indicate the collision was between a transport truck and an SUV.

    One woman has been transported to local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two males of unspecified age have been transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The high costs of wildfires in 2023: For homeowners the struggles carry on for months

    Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs this year, after wildfires consumed an area roughly a quarter of the size of Manitoba, and forced about 200,000 from their homes. British Columbia suffered its worst wildfire season on record, with about 400 homes destroyed and more than 2.8 million hectares burned.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News