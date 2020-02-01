TORONTO -- Three men are dead and two other people were wounded following a shooting inside a downtown condo building on Friday night.

Police were called to the area of 85 Queens Wharf Rd., located near Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find multiple people shot inside a condo complex.

“Two were pronounced dead at the scene. One was transported to hospital via emergency run but succumbed to his injuries. A fourth was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is being treated in hospital right now,” Acting Det.-Sgt. Henri Marsman told reporters at the scene Saturday.

“The fifth person was treated at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

The men killed in the shooting were ages 22, 20, and 19, and the other man who was shot is 20, Marsman said.

Shooting scene spanned multiple floors

Police confirmed that the incident started inside a 32nd floor unit that was being rented through Airbnb.

Police said the men who were shot had gathered at the unit for a party.

"I can tell you that multiple floors are involved," Police Chief Mark Saunders said Saturday. "We found people on other floors."

Marsman said investigators are not currently searching for suspects but would not confirm if the suspect is among the dead.

“I don’t want to prematurely say that but we are looking at that possibility,” he said. “Our investigation has led us to believe that we have all the parties involved.”

The names of the deceased have not yet been released by investigators.

“We are still trying to confirm identities and notify next-of-kin,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene early Saturday morning, Saunders said officers do not believe there is any further threat to public safety.

"We are not sure what the events were that led to this particular scenario where people have been shot and killed but there is no evidence that tells us that the public should be concerned for their safety," Saunders said.

Saunders urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Friday night to come forward and speak to police.

"We are actively looking for witnesses to help us figure out who was responsible for this particular homicide," Saunders said. "Anyone was in the area of the condo complexes in the area of Bathurst and Lake Shore, if they saw or heard anything please contact the Toronto Police Service."

Mayor John Tory issued a written statement on Saturday, calling the deadly shooting “completely unacceptable.”

“Our police service is working quickly to catch those responsible for these brazen murders. I join Chief Saunders in encouraging anyone with information to help solve this case to contact police,” Tory’s statement read.

“The City’s community crisis response program has been mobilized to support the neighbourhood in the wake of this tragic incident. These latest gun murders will not stop my determination to work with our police and all governments to combat gun violence in our city.”

Local councillor calls for an end to 'ghost hotels'

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents the ward of Spadina-Fort York, called the shooting "brutal" and "tragic."

“Our community is in shock,” Cressy said at the scene Saturday. "In a city like ours we should not see shootings like this."

He added that this is not the first time a party at an Airbnb rental in the city has turned violent.

"The City of Toronto, we have formally called on short-term properties owners and companies like Airbnb to immediately de-list... what we call ghost hotels," he said. "Let’s stop with these ghost hotels and these party suites."

In a statement issued Saturday, Airbnb said public safety is the company’s “priority.”

"We are urgently investigating this incident to understand if an Airbnb guest or host was involved,” the company’s statement read.