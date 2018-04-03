

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have charged three people with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Sharon, Ontario.

Police responded to reports that two people had been stabbed in a home near Mount Albert Road and Second Concession on March 27. The call came in around midnight.

Keegan Blyth, 19, of East Gwillimbury was originally taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, but on March 29 he passed away. It was at this point the homicide unit took over the investigation.

The second victim was a 19-year-old man from King. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested three people in connection with the incident late last month, and allegedly found drugs at the scene.

The suspects, who have been identified as 22-year-old Justin Ryan and 19-year-old Dimytri Ingram-Piruzevski of Newmarket have been charged with second degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and cannabis. A 16-year-old male from Toronto that cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested and charged.