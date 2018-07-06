

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say they've arrested three people allegedly involved in a gunpoint robbery at an illegal gaming house in northwest Toronto.

It's alleged a man entered the gaming house on the night of Feb. 9 and mingled with the customers.

Investigators allege two other men, one armed with a handgun, entered a short time later, ordered the customers and employees to the floor and duct-taped their wrists behind their backs.

Police say the three men left with cash and after the customers eventually broke free from their bindings, they also fled the premises.

Investigators said Friday that two men, a 25-year-old from Toronto and a 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., were arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement.

They say a 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was arrested on June 28 and faces similar charges.