TORONTO -- Three boys have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a mall in Vaughan that left a 14-year-old with serious injuries.

The stabbing occurred just after 6 p.m. on Thursday at Vaughan Mills, which is located near Jane Street and Rutherford Drive.

The male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between a group of youths.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with attempted murder – party to the offence, aggravated assault – party to the offence and assault with a weapon – party to the offence.

Investigators believe there were several witnesses who captured the incident on video.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.