Three auto theft suspects arrested with help of York police helicopter
A police helicopter is being credited with catching three suspects in connection with a vehicle theft investigation in King Township.
On Friday, York Regional Police released video from their Air2 helicopter showing how the aircraft helped officers on the ground track the suspects and take them into custody.
Police said just before 3 a.m. on April 8, police on patrol noticed an idling vehicle in Nobleton with no front plate.
Officers approached the vehicle to investigate further, but the driver allegedly sped away, heading southbound on Highway 27. To help in the chase, police called in their air support unit, which flew the Air2 helicopter.
Footage from the helicopter’s night vision camera shows the suspect vehicle travelling on the highway before stopping near Major Mackenzie Drive West.
Police said they successfully deployed a tire deflation device, which led to the vehicle being disabled.
“Okay, vehicle is stationary. Prepare for a bailout,” an officer in the helicopter is heard saying in the video. Three people are then seen exiting the vehicle and running away.
“Okay, vehicle is out of play. Lights and sirens are a go. They are running southbound (Highway) 27 from Major (Mackenzie). If we can get units start setting up perimeter before we work anybody to try and pick anybody off for an arrest,” an officer says on the radio.
The suspects scatter as police arrive and chase after them. One suspect is seen dropping on the ground as an officer catches up and arrests them.
The video then jumps to show the arrest of the second suspect, who was found with the help of the K9 unit.
“We have three. So, there’s one outstanding,” an officer says as the helicopter zeroes in on a bush. “And I think we may have him. There is a heat anomaly back in the front of the hotel.”
The K9 unit was called to the location, and the suspect later emerged from the bush with his hands up.
Police said they also seized several master keys for vehicles during the arrest.
The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Zoe Korn of Quebec, 18-year-old Ibrahima Traore of Quebec and a 17-year-old boy from Stratford.
Korn has been charged with possession of an automobile master key, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, flight from a peace officer, escape lawful custody and breach of probation.
Traore is facing charges of possession of an automobile master key and failure to comply with undertaking. The teenager has been charged with possession of an automobile master key and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
“It didn’t take long for the new Air2 to prove itself,” YRP Chief Jim MacSween said in a news release on Friday.
“The capabilities of our Air Support Unit allow us to respond to calls like this swiftly and safely.”
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.
