Three-alarm fire breaks out at townhouse in east end
Emergency crews are on scene of a blaze in the city's east end on April 26, 2018. (Twitter / Kash2538)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 9:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 9:44PM EDT
Toronto Fire says they are battling a three-alarm blaze at a town house in the city’s east end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen and Sumach streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of visible flames and black smoke tearing through the home.
One firefighter is being treated for a leg injury sustained while responding to the blaze, Toronto Paramedics said.
Toronto police said no other injuries have been reported.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as crews battle the blaze.