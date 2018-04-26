

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Fire says they are battling a three-alarm blaze at a town house in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen and Sumach streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of visible flames and black smoke tearing through the home.

One firefighter is being treated for a leg injury sustained while responding to the blaze, Toronto Paramedics said.

Toronto police said no other injuries have been reported.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as crews battle the blaze.