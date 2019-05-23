Three-alarm fire at historic hotel in the Junction
Crews are shown battling a fire at a heritage property on Dundas Street West early Thursday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 6:03AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 6:09AM EDT
A three-alarm fire tore through a historic building in the Junction on Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the structure.
The fire broke out at the vacant commercial building on Dundas Street east of Keele Street at around 3 a.m.
By 5 a.m. it had been mostly knocked down but crews remained on scene.
The building, which is a designated heritage property, dates back to 1890 and once housed the historic Peacock Hotel.
The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.