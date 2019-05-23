

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A three-alarm fire tore through a historic building in the Junction on Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the structure.

The fire broke out at the vacant commercial building on Dundas Street east of Keele Street at around 3 a.m.

By 5 a.m. it had been mostly knocked down but crews remained on scene.

The building, which is a designated heritage property, dates back to 1890 and once housed the historic Peacock Hotel.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.