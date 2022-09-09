Three 911 prank calls from local youth ‘tied up multiple officers’, Ontario police say

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is reminding the public on when to call 911, after receiving three prank calls from local youth earlier this week.

HRPS received the calls on Thursday, and in a tweet, they said the calls “tied up multiple officers, communicators, and resources.”

HRPS spokesperson, Ryan Anderson, told CTV News Toronto in an email the calls “falsely claimed a robbery and shooting.”

“These types of false calls tie up valuable resources such as first responders and call takers which could be needed at an actual emergency,” Anderson said.

On Twitter, HRPS said 911 should only be used in emergency situations when immediate help from police, fire, or ambulance services is needed.

Yesterday, we received three 9-1-1 prank calls from local youth.



All three calls tied up multiple officers, Communicators, and resources.



9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you need *immediate* help from police, fire or ambulance services.https://t.co/UndEIG0a2n pic.twitter.com/v82KCAXaZt — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 9, 2022

According to HRPS’ website, residents should call 911 for situations like assault, break and enter, collisions causing injuries, impaired driving, robbery, medical and fire emergencies, or violent domestic disturbances.

All other instances that fall outside of an emergency, including when a crime has happened but is not an immediate threat to anyone or anything, should be deferred to police’s non-emergency line.

Police also ask anyone who dials 911 by mistake to stay on the phone and inform the operator to confirm police assistance is not required.

“Do not hang up before speaking with an operator,” the website reads.