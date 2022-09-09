Three 911 prank calls from local youth ‘tied up multiple officers’, Ontario police say

A Halton Regional Police officer is in view. (Halton Regional Police Service/Facebook) A Halton Regional Police officer is in view. (Halton Regional Police Service/Facebook)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton