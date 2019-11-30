TORONTO -- Drivers are being asked to give time and space to dozens of city crews that are patching potholes on Toronto roadways Saturday ahead of a major storm.

Work is being done by the City of Toronto to fix the “pesky” holes on expressways, arterial roads, collector streets and local roads, Mark Mills, a road operations manager told CTV News Toronto.

“We want to get those pesky potholes filled in before maybe the storm tomorrow and this will improve the drivability of the roadway,” he said Saturday morning at news conference.

“We are going to do as many as we can today ... we will hopefully have those roads in good condition.”

Mills expects that the roughly 30 crews will fix between three and four thousand potholes during the one-day blitz.

The blitz comes ahead of a storm on Sunday that could see 5 to 10 cm of snow dumped on the city.

#CityofTO will conduct a pothole repair blitz tomorrow, with work starting very early Saturday - at 1 am on expressways and 4 am on other roads. Details in this news release:https://t.co/5y4ARK80T5 pic.twitter.com/ou8ZYDtEEv — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 29, 2019

The crews took advantage of lower traffic volumes by focusing on the Gardiner Expressway, the Don Valley Parkway and the Allen Road between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Mills said drivers could still see some minor delays throughout the day and asked drivers to give crews the space they need.

The repairs on all other roads, meanwhile, began at 4 a.m. and were expected to continue until about 4 p.m. Mills said some of worst craters are in the older neighbourhoods.

The city said each pothole costs about $25 to repair and repairs will be within the budget this year.

“Potholes can usually be repaired within four days. When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired they are triaged based on size, and repairs are prioritized on major roads first,” the city said.

This is the city’s sixth pothole blitz this year. So far, in 2019, the city has filled more than 183,000 potholes, including 49,544 potholes that were filled during similar one-day blitzes held back in the spring.

The city says that it has set aside $4 million to $5 million to repair potholes in 2019 as part of its $182 million road maintenance budget.

People can report potholes by calling 311, emailing 311@toronto.ca or using the 311 app available online.