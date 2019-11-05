

Corey Baird , CTV News Toronto





Most of us pause for one minute every Nov. 11th as a token of remembrance, but a display in Toronto is giving people that opportunity for the entire week.

More than 12,000 Canadian flags have been planted on the front lawn of the Manulife building on Bloor Street East. The display is meant to honour the 120,000 members of the military who died in the line of duty.

"We thank them for their service," Rev. Mark Sargent said at a ceremony Tuesday morning. "For all the wars Canada has fought, we’ve claimed no land. We’ve claimed no space other than the space needed to bury our dead."

A common theme at the ceremony was post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suffered by the military members and the families they returned home to.

"My father served in the raid of Dieppe," Bev Percival said as she stared at the legion of flags lining the courtyard.

One hundred and nineteen of the 584 riflemen who served with The Fusiliers of Mont Royal died in the raid. Another 344 were taken prisoner.

"My father was injured very severely. And hospitalized for a year after the raid," Percival said. "The PTSD was undiagnosed and no one would have admitted it at the time. He never returned to Europe. He lived until the age of 90 but suffered very badly."

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy. The tribute to our troops will remain on display at 200 Bloor Street West until sundown on Nov. 11th