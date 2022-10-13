Thousands of charges laid on Ontario roads over Thanksgiving weekend: police
Thanksgiving weekend was busy for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) who say they laid more than 8,000 charges on roads, trails, and waterways across the province.
The charges stem from Operation Impact, a national campaign aimed at increasing traffic enforcement from Oct. 7 to 10.
During that time, police said, aggressive drivers posed the most serious risk to road safety with 5,141 speed-related charges laid. Officers laid another 116 charges for stunt driving and racing.
Alcohol and drug-impaired drivers were slapped with 153 charges and 69 offence notices were issued for distracted driving.
As well, drivers and passengers alike were on the receiving end of some 318 fines for seatbelt offences.
In a news release issued Thursday, police said a total of 8,088 charges were laid over the Thanksgiving weekend across the province’s roads, trails and waterways.
Police said the poor road behaviour was not without consequence and resulted in the deaths of three motor vehicle passengers, a driver, and a pedestrian, all killed in four separate incidents. One additional death was also recorded following a boating fatality.
“Ontarians are reminded that complying with all traffic laws is their best chance at preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road,” the news release read.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Canadians have 'right to know' what happened when Liberals declared emergency: judge
A lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has told a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act there was no evidence the law was necessary to end the protests that took over streets around Parliament Hill last winter.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Montreal
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
-
Quebec rights body probes case of Inuk teen allegedly put in isolation, denied care
Quebec's youth rights commission is investigating the case of an Inuk teenager who was allegedly placed in isolation at a Montreal-area rehabilitation centre while in pain and in need of medical care.
-
Air Canada adding routes to Europe, Japan next in summer travel expansion
Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan this summer, in an effort to expand international services.
London
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
-
Enbridge Gas investing 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line
Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area of what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.
-
Researcher discovery link between ‘long COVID’ and blood
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have discovered unique blood biomarkers in patients suffering from post-COVID-19 (long COVID), and are now developing a first of its kind blood test that could be used to diagnose the condition.
Kitchener
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including a reference to Adolf Hitler, was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
-
Cambridge group files injunction to stop Amazon warehouse
Blair Engaged, a Cambridge residents group fighting to stop the development of an Amazon warehouse, has filed an injunction.
Northern Ontario
-
Structure fire at a Sudbury campsite is being deemed suspicious
Greater Sudbury Fire Services were busy Thursday morning after receiving calls just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire at Carol’s Campsite on Richard Lake.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.
-
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 6 PM
COMING UP AT 6 PM | Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six
Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six tonight.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Windsor
-
Paramedic system strained even when Code Black not in effect, warns Essex-Windsor EMS union
Following another series of Code Blacks in Essex County this week, the union representing EMS workers is reminding residents the paramedic system remains overwhelmed — even at times when Essex-Windsor EMS is not officially in Code Black.
-
83-year-old Tecumseh man faces sex-related charges involving minors
The Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit has arrested an 83-year-old Tecumseh man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against two minors.
-
Hospital denounces 'baseless claim' made by Windsor mayoral candidate
An online war of words is heating up between the campaign teams behind Windsor’s leading mayoral candidates, which once again is pulling the hospital into the fray.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Dog dies in two-vehicle collision in Collingwood: OPP
Police say a dog has died in a collision involving a Jeep and a construction vehicle in Collingwood.
-
Here's how the community is supporting its police service in wake of officers' deaths
Since the shooting, the community of Innisfil has taken steps to support South Simcoe Police.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases
COVID-19 claimed 11 lives in Nova Scotia last week, according to data released by the province Thursday.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
Calgary
-
Bye Budweiser: Saddledome draft now from Original 16, Great Western
Calgary Flames fans will no longer be sipping on Budweiser if they buy a draft beer at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Arson suspects sought after vehicle set on fire near Calgary airport
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people suspected of setting a stolen vehicle on fire near the airport.
-
Indigenous artist commissioned to paint murals all over the city
The massive pieces of art are colourful and a way for artist Kalum Teke Dan to share his culture with Calgarians. Dan has been painting murals for six years and says this is his busiest year with 16 commissioned pieces.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
-
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
The Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by unilateral American efforts to renegotiate the 20-year-old preclearance agreement between the United States and its northern neighbour, Canada's envoy to the U.S. said Thursday.
-
Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total
Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses sought after 93-year-old's hip broken during alleged assault in Chinatown
Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood this week, leaving him with a broken hip.
-
72-unit rental building proposed for Main Street site near Queen Elizabeth Park
A rezoning application set to come before Vancouver's next city council proposes a six-storey, 72-unit market rental building on Main Street at 33rd Avenue.
-
B.C. COVID-19 numbers largely unchanged in latest update
After a notable increase at the end of September, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. has remained relatively flat over the last three weeks.
Edmonton
-
Death of 7-month-old boy in northern Alberta a homicide: police
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby boy at a home in High Prairie, Alta.
-
'Multiple serious, life-threatening injuries' in crash near Wetaskiwin: police
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 814 and Township Road 472 north of Wetaskiwin.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.