TORONTO -- Thousands of people have flocked to Mississauga's downtown core to speak out against anti-Black racism at a peaceful protest this afternoon.

The rally began in Celebration Square and protesters of all ages chanted "Black lives matter" as they marched along Hurontario Street carrying signs that read "Racism is a Pandemic" and "Silence is Violence."

Protesters are calling for concrete policy changes to combat systemic racism, including the implementation of body-worn cameras for Peel Regional Police.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who attended today's protest, and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown have previously expressed support for body cameras.

Today's protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations held in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend.

Protesters packed downtown Toronto streets on Saturday for two separate demonstrations calling for an end to anti-Black racism.

Demonstrations have been held around the world following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis last week after a police officer placed his knee against Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, an incident that was caught on video.

On Saturday, protesters in Toronto stopped near the U.S. Consulate and silently took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of Floyd.

The mother of Sammy Yatim, who was shot to death by a Toronto police officer on an empty streetcar seven years ago, also attended one of the protests on Saturday.

Mayor John Tory and Police Chief Mark Saunders both thanked protesters for holding peaceful demonstrations.

“The last few days have been such a confirmation of sort of who we are and what we are as a city,” Tory said on Sunday.

The mayor also said he sees the need to address systemic racism in Toronto "more aggressively and energetically."

“We know that anti-Black racism, and racism on a number of fronts, is still a significant issue here, as far as we've come…The message has been heard loud and clear,” Tory said of the protests.

“We are going to work harder to eradicate this kind of anti-Back and other kinds of racism in our city."