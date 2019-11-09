More than 50 organizations will be gathering at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday to protest provincial cuts to healthcare services as well as the amalgamation of local health units in Ontario.

The groups say they are protesting “real-dollar cuts” to public hospital funding, as well as the Progressive Conservative government’s plan to eliminate public health units and local ambulance services.

Speaking with CP24 ahead of the rally, the executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition—one of the 50 organizations participating in the protest—called the premier’s plans “shocking.”

“We are really worried because the Ford government is actually planning to cut funding for public health units in the province, that’s the front line of preventative health care,” Natalie Mehra said. “Across the board they are very significant health care cuts. Ontario funds health care at the lowest rate in Canada and that actually we need more not less health care.”

Mehra said that the rally will specifically address the province’s plans to close up to 25 of the 35 local public health units in Ontario and eliminate up to 49 of the 59 local ambulance services. She also said that the Ford government has made cuts to public hospital finding and long-term care homes, resulting in fewer beds and less services.

“Doug Ford ran an election campaign and said he was going to end hallway medicine, improve mental healthcare, expand access to long term care,” she said. “What is actually happening is real-dollar cuts to hospitals. That’s not going to end hallway medicine. That’s going to make it worse.”

The protest comes on week after Ontario’s financial watchdog warned the provincial government that hallway healthcare “will get worse over the next two years.” A report written by the Financial Accountability Officer (FAO) Peter Weltman found that between 2011 and 2018, the number of long-term care beds increased by just 0.8 per cent while the number of elderly patients increased by about 20 per cent.

The province has promised to create 30,000 new long-term beds over the next 10 years, including 15,000 beds over the next five years, but Mehra says those numbers are not enough for the increasing demand.

“We are nowhere near enough to meet the current backlog let alone the doubling of the senior population,” she said. “It will take years to get (the beds) online.”

Mehra said that she expects thousands of people to participate in the rally, which is scheduled to begin around 11:30 a.m.