A Thornhill couple paid an extra $750 for more leg room during their round trip 12-hour flight to India was shocked when they got on the airplane and were told they couldn’t sit in the more comfortable seats they had paid for.

The couple had no idea that because they used wheelchairs to be taken from the check-in desk to the boarding gate they would be considered ineligible to sit in the emergency exit area, which has the additional leg room they paid for.

Sailendra Chakraborti says he has had bad experiences on past flights, which is why he wanted the extra legroom for himself and his wife.

“There was a guy in front of me who was sleeping and he sits all the way back and you can't even move. Or you are eating food and your tray is there and you are stuck in your seat.”

The two seniors say they find walking long distance in airports difficult, which is why they ask airline staff to take them to the boarding gate either in a golf cart or a wheel chair.

“We cannot walk a mile in an airport and sometimes there is no time for it. You have to run and we cannot do that,” said Chakraborti.

Airline staff said even though they paid $350 each way of the extra legroom they were not allowed to sit in the seats because they were in front of an emergency exit. The said the older couple would not be strong enough to open the emergency exit and help in the event of an evacuation.

“They said you're a wheelchair passenger you can't go there. You cannot open it. But I said I’m not always in a wheelchair, I can walk,” said Chakraborti.

The flight was with Emerites Airlines and a spokesperson told them that since the seat assignment was a voluntary change, “we regret that we are unable to consider refunding the seat fee that was paid."

CTV News Toronto reached out to the airline, but did not get a response.

The Chakraborti family says the airline knew they had requested wheelchairs when they booked their flight and for that reason feel they deserve a refund.

“I want my money back, that's all I want,” said Chakraborti.