This TTC bus driver started singing at work. Then Drake noticed

Jon Pooley has always been a singer, but it’s his recent crooning on the TTC bus he drives that got the attention of one of the world’s biggest names in music.

“This whole thing is just amazing,” Pooley said after his cover of Drake’s 2015 single “Jungle” was reposted by the man himself to his 143 million followers.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Pooley admitted that before the shout out, singing had taken a backseat in recent years as he focused on raising his family.

Before that, his vocal passion had taken him to “Canadian Idol” and around the world, where he performed in a group and even had a song on the radio.

Following the birth of his first child, now 11 years old, Pooley said he hung up the microphone and got a “regular job.”

He’s worked for the TTC over the last eight years, driving buses in the central-west division with routes on Finch and Lawrence avenues, as well as Weston Road.

But about a year ago, Pooley said something felt off.

“I was just not feeling like myself. There was something kind of different and my wife noticed,” he said.

After speaking with a professional, the Paris, Ont. resident said he was encouraged to incorporate his passions back into his everyday life in an effort to feel more fulfilled.

For Pooley, that meant singing again.

As he was getting ready to return to work, Pooley said he started singing Usher’s 1997 hit “Nice and Slow,” remixed with lyrics reflective of a bus driver’s day-to-day.

“It's seven o' clock on the dot. I'm at the bus stop, ready to leave,” he remembers singing to himself.

He decided to post the cover to TikTok, mostly for his friends and family, who said they got a kick out of the remix.

“The first [videos] were just to make people kind of laugh because they thought they were funny,” he said.

Then, after driving the 52 Lawrence West route through what’s known to locals of the area as “Jungle,” Pooley decided to cover Drake’s single of the same name.

When he posted the soulful cover in mid-September, Pooley admits he didn’t expect anything to come of it.

“And then when I got [word that Drake shared the post], it didn't hit me at first. Then I was like, you know, there are thousands of covers online, of all his songs -- even from some big name people -- and he posted mine. And I just realized how kind of impactful that is.”

Drake’s repost of the cover to his Instagram story was understated -- the only words on the screen read “locked in” – but its impact for Pooley was anything but.

“It's beyond lucky, right? I think it’s something that’s reaffirming, but also very profound, if that makes any sense.”

A TTC bus driver who covered Drake's 2015 single "Jungle" got the artist's stamp of approval. (Instagram/Champagnepapi)

So far, Pooley said the TTC has been supportive of his content and added that he’s careful to only record his videos before or after his shift, or on break when commuters aren’t in the shot.

Asked if he thinks the popularity of his videos help to improve customer relations following years of safety incidents on the transit network, Pooley said if his content helps to do that, he’s happy.

“We're just regular people, you know, we experience happiness and loss. We have friends, we have family, we have talents outside of [work].”

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the TTC confirmed Pooley has its stamp of approval.

“Jon’s is an amazing story and a wonderful example of the massive amount of hidden talent lurking within our 16,000-employee workforce,” spokesperson Stuart Green said.

“We’re incredibly proud of Jon and all employees who put a caring, human face on the TTC on a daily basis. The fact it’s Drake-approved certainly gives it some added cred and clout.”

As for where he sees his newfound fame taking him, Pooley has said he’s aware of people suggesting Drake bring him out for one of his two upcoming concerts in Toronto for his “It’s All A Blur” tour.

“That would be just more icing and sprinkles on the cake,” he said with a laugh.

If he doesn’t get the call, there’s always a chance Usher needs a special guest at next year’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.