This TTC bus driver started singing at work. Then Drake noticed
Jon Pooley has always been a singer, but it’s his recent crooning on the TTC bus he drives that got the attention of one of the world’s biggest names in music.
“This whole thing is just amazing,” Pooley said after his cover of Drake’s 2015 single “Jungle” was reposted by the man himself to his 143 million followers.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Pooley admitted that before the shout out, singing had taken a backseat in recent years as he focused on raising his family.
Before that, his vocal passion had taken him to “Canadian Idol” and around the world, where he performed in a group and even had a song on the radio.
Following the birth of his first child, now 11 years old, Pooley said he hung up the microphone and got a “regular job.”
He’s worked for the TTC over the last eight years, driving buses in the central-west division with routes on Finch and Lawrence avenues, as well as Weston Road.
But about a year ago, Pooley said something felt off.
“I was just not feeling like myself. There was something kind of different and my wife noticed,” he said.
After speaking with a professional, the Paris, Ont. resident said he was encouraged to incorporate his passions back into his everyday life in an effort to feel more fulfilled.
For Pooley, that meant singing again.
As he was getting ready to return to work, Pooley said he started singing Usher’s 1997 hit “Nice and Slow,” remixed with lyrics reflective of a bus driver’s day-to-day.
“It's seven o' clock on the dot. I'm at the bus stop, ready to leave,” he remembers singing to himself.
He decided to post the cover to TikTok, mostly for his friends and family, who said they got a kick out of the remix.
“The first [videos] were just to make people kind of laugh because they thought they were funny,” he said.
Then, after driving the 52 Lawrence West route through what’s known to locals of the area as “Jungle,” Pooley decided to cover Drake’s single of the same name.
When he posted the soulful cover in mid-September, Pooley admits he didn’t expect anything to come of it.
“And then when I got [word that Drake shared the post], it didn't hit me at first. Then I was like, you know, there are thousands of covers online, of all his songs -- even from some big name people -- and he posted mine. And I just realized how kind of impactful that is.”
Drake’s repost of the cover to his Instagram story was understated -- the only words on the screen read “locked in” – but its impact for Pooley was anything but.
“It's beyond lucky, right? I think it’s something that’s reaffirming, but also very profound, if that makes any sense.”
A TTC bus driver who covered Drake's 2015 single "Jungle" got the artist's stamp of approval. (Instagram/Champagnepapi)
So far, Pooley said the TTC has been supportive of his content and added that he’s careful to only record his videos before or after his shift, or on break when commuters aren’t in the shot.
Asked if he thinks the popularity of his videos help to improve customer relations following years of safety incidents on the transit network, Pooley said if his content helps to do that, he’s happy.
“We're just regular people, you know, we experience happiness and loss. We have friends, we have family, we have talents outside of [work].”
- READ MORE: TTC report suggests hiring dozens more 'highly visible' staff members as part of safety push
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the TTC confirmed Pooley has its stamp of approval.
“Jon’s is an amazing story and a wonderful example of the massive amount of hidden talent lurking within our 16,000-employee workforce,” spokesperson Stuart Green said.
“We’re incredibly proud of Jon and all employees who put a caring, human face on the TTC on a daily basis. The fact it’s Drake-approved certainly gives it some added cred and clout.”
As for where he sees his newfound fame taking him, Pooley has said he’s aware of people suggesting Drake bring him out for one of his two upcoming concerts in Toronto for his “It’s All A Blur” tour.
“That would be just more icing and sprinkles on the cake,” he said with a laugh.
If he doesn’t get the call, there’s always a chance Usher needs a special guest at next year’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
BREAKING Former Toronto mayor John Tory's relationship with staffer violated city's code of conduct
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
Champagne to announce initial commitments from grocers to stabilize prices today
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he is ready to announce the initial commitments he has secured from grocers to stabilize food prices. The Liberal government last month called on Canada's major grocers to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving, or face consequences.
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
Why a man in a wheelchair and a 70-year-old superhero rappelled down the side of a 17-storey building
A fundraiser for kids with physical disabilities had participants rappelling down the side of a 17-storey office building in Toronto on Wednesday.
Ukrainian officials say a Russian attack on a village cafe killed 51 people
A Russian rocket struck a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Number of Canadians who give up and leave ERs over wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Montreal
-
Quebec police arrest 4 students after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Supreme Court will hear Quebec's challenge to ruling on Indigenous police funding
The Supreme Court of Canada said today it will hear an appeal to a ruling that ordered Ottawa and Quebec to increase funding for a First Nations police force.
-
Man, 81, charged with first-degree murder in death of spouse at Quebec seniors' home
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his elderly spouse in the seniors' home that they both lived in north of Montreal.
London
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
-
Fleet of new ultrasound machines at LHSC give expectant parents peace of mind
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has acquired 12 new innovative ultrasound units.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 19: Crown to continue calling evidence
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continued Thursday for what Justice Renee Pomerance said would probably be an “extremely short day” in Windsor Superior court.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River
A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.
Ottawa
-
Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area
OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean, worth $5 million.
-
Dog damages thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to cover the cost of replacing a sensor used to X-ray an animal's mouth, after the equipment was damaged by a dog during a routine dental procedure.
-
Ottawa sees fewest housing starts in more than 25 years, CMHC says
Ottawa saw the fewest housing starts in 25 years during the first half of 2023, as price increases and high mortgage rates reduced demand for freehold housing, according to a new report.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate fatal Tecumseh Road crash
Windsor police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one passenger Wednesday night.
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 19: Crown to continue calling evidence
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continued Thursday for what Justice Renee Pomerance said would probably be an “extremely short day” in Windsor Superior court.
Barrie
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Suspects pour gasoline on driveway, damage cars, and try to ignite fire at Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects captured on surveillance camera poured gasoline on a driveway, damaged cars, spray-painted property and attempted to set a fire at the residence.
-
Barrie man, 19, charged in fatal rollover in Oro-Medonte
Police arrested a young Barrie man in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Oro-Medonte in the spring.
-
Gas prices to plummet for long weekend, expert says
A blast on social media indicates gas prices will drop just in time for that trip to the in-laws.
Atlantic
-
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
2 people charged with first-degree murder in Minto man’s death: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says two additional people have been charged in connection to a homicide that happened last year.
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Update on new Calgary event centre expected
Calgarians may feel a sense of déjà-vu as the event centre committee prepares for another meeting on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta country music star calls on public to reject renewed application for coal project
The company that had its application for a coal exploration project in the eastern slopes of the Rockies cancelled by the Canadian government is trying to revive the idea.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Winnipeg
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
-
Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials to announce legislation on public drug use
Provincial officials are set to announce more restrictions on the public use of illicit drugs in B.C., as possession remains decriminalized in the province.
-
Victoria 'embraces adventure,' for top spot on Condé Nast list of world's best cities
An award-winning travel magazine says British Columbia's capital city tops its 2023 list of the world's best cities. Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, says Victoria captured top marks in its annual Readers' Choice Awards of top cities.
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
Edmonton
-
'Serious delays' on south Anthony Henday Drive due to crash: police
Westbound Anthony Henday Drive is "experiencing serious delays" between 111 Street and Rabbit Hill Road because of a crash, police say.
-
'Sudden death' in Chinatown under investigation
Police are investigating a death on 97 Street.
-
Owners of derelict properties in Edmonton to be charged a higher tax rate: city
Edmonton city council has approved a new tax subclass for derelict residential properties.