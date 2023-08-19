This Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit. Here's why

Jordan Dawn is living in a pit for the month of August, in support of his upcoming film "Bone in the Wind." Jordan Dawn is living in a pit for the month of August, in support of his upcoming film "Bone in the Wind."

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton