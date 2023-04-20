This Ontario city was just named the 'dopest' in the province. Here's why

Toronto was just named the “dopest” city in the province, and the title is a lot more literal than you think.

In light of 4/20, Uber Eats Canada has broken down which Ontario cities have the highest vibes. Back in October, the company partnered up with Leafly to provide Torontonians with legal cannabis deliveries through the app.

Since then, over 80 licenced retailers provided cannabis deliveries in more than 20 cities across the province, and the service is set to expand to British Columbia this week.

Toronto ranked first among the top five “dopest” cities in Ontario, which according to the delivery app, are categorized as the places that order the most cannabis. Orillia placed second, Pickering third, and Barrie and Oshawa rounded out the fourth and fifth spots.

The company also broke down the five Toronto neighbourhoods that placed the most cannabis orders.

Downtown’s Financial District clinched first, with The Junction coming in second and Flemingdon Park third. Scarborough Junction and Yonge and St Clair placed fourth and fifth.

Uber Eats also pointed to weekends being the most popular days of the week for Ontarians to place their orders, with Friday nights being the busiest.