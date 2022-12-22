This is what's open and closed in Toronto on Boxing Day
Boxing day is almost here and with it come a few store and service closures for Toronto.
This year, Christmas Day fell on the weekend, and while Boxing Day is on Monday, some businesses may choose to run on a modified schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Here is what will be open and closed for the rest of the holiday long weekend in Toronto.
BOXING DAY - MONDAY
Open
- Costco and Loblaws stores from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Zehrs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Select LCBO stores are open on Boxing Day, so customers are encouraged to visit the store locator site online beforehand
- Beer Store locations at 2153 St. Clair Ave., 2625A Weston Rd., 452 Bathurst St., and 904 Dufferin St. are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Eaton Centre from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. CF Fairview Mall, Markville, Sherway Gardens, and the Shops at Don Mills from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bayview Village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dufferin Mall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Casa Loma will have the same hours as Christmas Eve
- Canada’s Wonderland from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for WinterFest
- The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The TTC will be on its holiday service with most routes starting at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t typically run on Sundays will also not run today. Meanwhile, GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule
Closed
- Canada Post offices
- Select Metro and Food Basics stores
- The Distillery District’s Winter Village is closed today, but its restaurants, shops and cafes are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DECEMBER 27
- Most Rexall pharmacies will be open and running regularly, except for the following: Commerce Court, Metro Centre at 200 Wellington St. W., First Canadian Place, Atrium on Bay, Waterpark Place, Women’s College Hospital, and the location at Richmond and Adelaide streets
- The TTC will continue to follow its holiday service, while GO Transit will operate on its Saturday schedule
