This is what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day
An open sign is seen in an undated photo. (Artem Bali/Pexels)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 12:04PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 12:10PM EST
Here’s a list of what open, closed and happening around the GTA this Family Day Monday February 18, 2019.
Open
- Mail delivery and collection
- Some shopping centres and restaurants
- Movie theatres
- Most major tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Toronto Zoo, the AGO, the Rom and others.
- The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule
- GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule
Closed
- Provincial and municipal government offices
- Banks
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- Some malls, retail stores and restaurants
- Toronto Public Library branches
Activities
- The city will host a skating party sponsored by Tim Horton’s at Nathan Phillips Square from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- City-run outdoor skating rinks will be open, weather permitting. Many indoor rinks will also be open.
- Earl Bales and Centennial Ski and Snowboard Centres are open on Family Day, weather permitting.
- Leisure swimming will be available at many city-run indoor pools
- A number of other city-run activities are taking place
- Family Fun Fest at Downsview Park