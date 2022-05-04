This is what Ontarians care most about going into the election, according to new poll
Healthcare was ranked the number one issue on the minds of Ontarians as provincial election candidates launch into their first official day of campaigning, according to a new poll.
The Nanos Research survey of 500 adults was commissioned on behalf of CTV News and CP24.
It found 27 per cent of respondents deemed healthcare as the number one issue guiding their ballot.
“For the launch of the 2022 Ontario provincial election, healthcare registered as the top unprompted issue of concern for Ontarians,” Nick Nanos, chief data scientist, said.
Following healthcare, 12 per cent of those polled registered the cost of living and inflation as their top concerns.
Meanwhile, 11 per cent of respondents said their number one issue was housing and 10 per cent said they were most concerned about the economy and jobs.
When it comes to the environment, eight per cent of people polled said it was their top issue, followed by education and debt/the deficit, which each respectively received 5 per cent.
The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 2. Respondents were randomly contacted via cell phone and landline. Results are considered accurate within 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
METHODOLOGY
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 500 residents of Ontario, 18 years of age or older, between April 28th and May 2nd, 2022 as part of an omnibus survey.
The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Ontario. Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs. The margin of error for a random survey of 500 Ontario residents is ±4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
