This is Toronto's weather forecast for Halloween
Torontonians with Halloween plans on Monday might want to bundle up with a raincoat.
On Oct. 31, Environment Canada forecasts a 40 to 60 per cent chance of rain in Toronto, with a high temperature of 13 C and a low of 9 C.
Other cities across the GTA, including Mississauga, Markham, Vaughan, and Brampton, are also calling for a chance of rain throughout Monday.
There is currently a frost advisory in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Niagara, and the Halton and Peel regions.
The temperatures in these areas are expected to fall near or just below freezing Saturday night and through to Sunday morning.
The federal weather agency advises covering up frost-sensitive plants and trees during this time.
Those with Halloween plans throughout the weekend can look forward to some temperate weather, as Environment Canada is calling for sunny and clear skies in Toronto throughout the day on Saturday with a high of 13 C.
Sunday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day and a high of 12 C before dipping down to 9 C in the evening.
