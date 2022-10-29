This is Toronto's Halloween forecast

Torontonians with Halloween plans on Monday might want to bundle up with a raincoat.

Today, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of intermittent showers in the city, with a high of 11 C.

A fog advisory that called for “near zero” visibility was also issued earlier this morning but has since ended.

Tonight, the national weather agency is also calling for off-and-on showers and drizzle, with developing fog patches. The temperature is expected to hold stready at around 11 degress Celsius.

🌫️ A fog advisory has been issued for the City of Toronto!



➡️Fog advisories may need to be expanded to include other parts of southern and northeastern Ontario depending on fog development tonight.

➡️Remember to always keep up-to-date with alerts 👉 https://t.co/aiigU4tRSy#ONwx pic.twitter.com/8iyQ4qa3pM — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) October 30, 2022

Other cities across the GTA, including Mississauga, Markham, Vaughan, and Brampton, are also calling for a chance of rain throughout Monday.