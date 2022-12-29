This is southern Ontario's weather forecast for the start of 2023

The new year is fast approaching and those living in southern Ontario are expected to welcome 2023 with some chilly temperatures.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac long-range weather forecast for southern Ontario, January could experience some chilly temperatures with an average of -10 C, which is three degrees colder than the month's average.

Farmer’s Almanac forecasts snowy periods all throughout the month with the potential of some mixed rain by the third week of January. Temperatures are also expected to be “very cold” by the end of the month, though there will be some periods of sunshine.

This is in contrast with the forecast for New Year’s Day. In Toronto, Environment Canada forecasts clouds with a high of 6 C.

It will be a cloudy start to 2023 for the city, as the federal weather agency calls for clouds all throughout the first few days of January, with a 60 per cent chance of rain by Tuesday.

Other cities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), like Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville, are looking at similar forecasts for the first week of the new year.