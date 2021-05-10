TORONTO -- Toronto police continue to search for a three-month-old goat named Juniper that was stolen from a Toronto farm last week.

Investigators believe Juniper was stolen from her pen at Riverdale Farm sometime between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

"We're hoping that we're going to get resolution to this," said Constable Ed Parks, who added that police have yet to make a break in the case. "We're all trying to find where Juniper is, is Juniper still in the city, what individuals took Juniper, why did they take Juniper, we've exhausted all of that.'

Staff at the farm told police the goat would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident.

Police say Juniper’s twin sister, Justine and her mother, Fuschia, were left in the pen unharmed.

With every passing day, there is growing concern for Juniper's well being. Staff say she relies on her mother for milk and would need to be nursed daily up until six months old.

"She is still nursing daily and unless she is being fed special formula for baby goats she is not going to be in the best shape at the moment," said Jane Arbour with Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation. "It's a matter of few days so we are quiet concern about her at this point."

Both Toronto police and the City of Toronto have been appealing for information on social media using the hashtag help bring Juniper home.

"We're trying to stay optimistic - the longer it goes, the harder it is to stay optimistic," Arbour said.

A bizarre case that has baffled investigator Rob MacArthur with the Missing Animal Response Network, who has been helping locate missing and stolen animals ranging from dogs to horses since 2014.

MacArthur says while websites like Kijji and Facebook have been helpful in other cases where the animals are put up for sale, this incident is much different.

"I don't see any markets for goats - you're not going to make any money on it," he said.

MacArthur believes its probable the animal is locked up somewhere and out of sight.

"This is probably a prank."

He believes the best bet in locating Juniper is through spreading awareness on social media and in the news, but warns time is of the essence.

"If the goat reaches adulthood you're going to have a hard time identifying so getting it while it's still a baby is imperative."

Juniper is described as weighing 30 pounds, with black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5104 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).