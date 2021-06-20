TORONTO -- Toronto’s mayor is urging anyone who witnessed a brazen, daylight shooting at a child’s birthday party in Rexdale that left four people, including three children, injured on Saturday night to come forward and speak to police.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. and emergency crews arrived on scene to find four victims, including a one-year-old child, a five-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy, and a 23-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Officials say one child sustained critical injuries, another was taken to hospital in serious condition, and the third suffered minor injuries.

According to investigators, the one-year-old was grazed by a bullet and has since been released from hospital. The injured adult suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.

“My heart goes out to the victims and the families of the victims and to all the people that were involved, because this is a traumatizing experience for that neighbourhood, which is a wonderful neighbourhood full of wonderful people,” Mayor John Tory said during an interview with CP24 on Sunday morning.

“This is irresponsible, outrageous behaviour. There is no other way to put it.”

Tory encouraged anyone with information about the incident to reach out to investigators.

“I really, really hope in this case, so we can bring these people to justice and apply the full weight of the law, that people who were around there or there who saw something... they will confide in the police or in Crime Stoppers so we can track these people down and deal with them,” Tory said.

Supt. Ron Taverner said Saturday that the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle but a description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

“At this particular time, we're working on descriptions of suspects, and we can't provide anything concrete right at the present time," Taverner said.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting but confirmed that at this time, it does not appear the people who were shot were specifically targeted by the suspects.

"There's nothing more brazen than children outside in a gathering and this kind of violence happening outside right in front of them,” Duty Insp. Kelly Skinner said Saturday. “It's absolutely tragic."