Third person charged in connection with March 2023 murder in Hamilton
Police in Hamilton have arrested a third person in connection with the city’s first homicide of this year.
On March 24, 53-year-old Hamilton resident Robert Barberstock was found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Gibson neighbourhood, near Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street.
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said at the time that they believed the shooting was targeted and that they were looking for three to four male suspects who were spotted fleeing the scene.
About half an hour after attending the first address, officers were called to the Red Rose Motel at 553 Queenston Road. There, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Luke Willems, 37, of Hamilton, was subsequently charged with first-degree murder in connection with Barberstock’s death.
On June 1, Joseph McGrath, 32, was also arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm.
Police announced the news of a third arrest on Wednesday.
“Details of the incident are limited at this stage due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, however, we can confirm that Justin Barberstock has been arrested and taken into custody,” HPS said in a news release.
The accused, whose age has not been released, had a Sept. 6 bail hearing and remains in custody “pending further legal proceedings.”
In a news release, police said that they believe that there is one suspect who is still outstanding.
“Hamilton Police would like to express its gratitude to the community for their cooperation and support throughout this investigation,” they wrote.
“We understand the impact that such incidents have on our community, and we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all our residents.”
With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.
