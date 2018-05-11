

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A third person has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a 2016 shooting in a Vaughan residence.

York Regional Police were called to a residence on Andrea Lane in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Langstaff Road around 10 p.m. on September 21, 2016. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 23-year-old Vaughan-resident Silverio Feola.

A neighbor told CP24 the following day they heard the sound of a gunshot, followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released by police, but they have said the victim suffered from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Two suspects were taken into custody on May 2, 2018 in connection with the incident.

Toronto residents Bouh Abdilleh, 22, and Lamar Hamilton, 27, were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On May 11, police charged a third Toronto resident, who has been identified as 24-year-old Julian Perry, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two more people in connection with the investigation.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Muhamad Idow and 28-year-old Hussan Ali of Toronto. Both are being described as black males with thin builds. Idow is described as being six-foot-seven, and Ali is described as six feet tall and 165 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca.