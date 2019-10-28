

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 73-year-old pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said the man was struck on Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue E. around 7:01 p.m.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Officers said Eglinton Avenue E. is closed from Hurontario Street Sorrento Drive.

Earlier Monday, a 74-year-old pedestrian died in North York after he struck by a vehicle, and an 83-year-old woman also died after she was struck on St. Clair Avenue W.

Police are investigating all three incidents.