

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





More than a year after Samatar Farah was killed in what police have called a “senseless” shooting outside a Scarborough housing complex, a third arrest has been made in the case.

Farah was shot and killed on Chester Le Boulevard, near Finch Avenue East, in the early morning hours of April 15, 2017.

Police believe the 24-year-old was murdered as part of an ongoing feud between residents of two adjacent housing complexes.

At the time, investigators said the perpetrators were from nearby Parma Court housing complex and likely visited Chester Le “to exact some sort of vengeance for some perceived slight.”

Farah, a resident of Chester Le Boulevard, had no criminal history.

His untimely death stunned his family, who said he was months away from graduation and adored for his “genuine, kind-hearted nature.”

By June of the same year, police executed 11 different search warrants in Toronto, Scarborough and Ottawa which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

A slew of charges were laid against Taufiq Stanley, 20, and Trevor Barnett, 25.

Police also issued Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of two other suspects.

Toronto police arrested one of those outstanding suspects on Monday.

Shaquan McLean, now 24, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He is due to appear in court on the charges today.

A fourth suspect, identified as 24-year-old Alexander Fountain, is still wanted on the strength of a warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Fountain became the focus of a new Toronto police pilot project in May aimed at spreading the word about outstanding suspects through public awareness campaigns.

The program, dubbed BOLO, is short for ‘Be On the Lookout’ and utilized both social media accounts and simpler tactics like T-shirts and flyers with the names and photos of suspects.

Fountain has not yet been located.

“Police would like to remind members of the public that providing assistance to Alexander Fountain is an offence under the Criminal Code and police will seek the prosecution of anyone who provides assistance to him to evade arrest,” police wrote in a news release.

“The offence is called accessory after the fact and is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.”

Anyone with information about Fountain’s whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.