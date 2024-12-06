Splurge-worthy gift ideas
Travel and lifestyle expert Jennifer Weatherhead Harrington shares her splurge-worthy gift ideas for the holidays.
Shopping Trends
BREAKING Canada's jobless rate jumps to near 8-year high of 6.8% in November
DEVELOPING Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into third day as new clues emerge
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
3 climbers from the U.S. and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak
Three mountain climbers — two from the U.S. and one from Canada — missing for five days on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak, are believed to have died in a fall, the authorities said Friday.
Canada set to appoint Arctic ambassador, open new consulates as part of new Arctic Foreign Policy
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
opinion How will the weak Canadian dollar affect your holiday and travel plans?
As the Canadian dollar loses ground against major global currencies, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how current exchange rates can impact your travel plans, and shares tips to help you plan smarter and protect your wallet.
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Montreal
Vigils, events to mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist mass killing
Polytechnique Montreal will pay tribute to the 14 young women who were murdered at the engineering school 35 years ago.
A timeline of the legacy of the Montreal massacre
The Montreal massacre, which took place 35 years ago, sparked a national discussion about violence against women and drove major public policy changes, especially around gun control.
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING When will the Trillium Line open? We'll find out today
We should learn today when the north-south Trillium Line LRT will open, more than two years behind schedule.
Two cows, sheep on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., OPP asking drivers to be cautious
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! Two cows and a sheep are on the loose downtown Kemptville, Ont., warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Here’s how cold it feels in Ottawa this Friday
It’s cold this Friday in Ottawa, as it feels like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon with windchill.
Northern Ontario
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Kitchener
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due to no heat
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
-
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
London
All TVDSB, LCDSB schools closed
All schools in at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), in addition to TVDSB’s education and distribution centres, and all London District Catholic School Board schools (LDCSB) are closed Friday.
Western University closed for second day, Fanshawe closes
Western University will remain closed for the second consecutive day Friday due to weather. All in-person classes and exams have either been cancelled or moved online.
City of London expects to re-open community centres Friday
The City of London said significant progress was made overnight when clearing snow and next steps are to get community centres open.
Windsor
How to stay safe this holiday season
Health Canada is advocating for safety this holiday season, providing some tips so you can stay vigilant.
-
'Fantastic': Windsor’s mayor applauds premier for encampment response
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is pleased by the 'positive tone' from Premier Doug Ford in his response to a letter signed by a dozen mayors calling for new encampment measures — including the potential use of the notwithstanding clause.
-
Barrie
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
A snow day has been called for students in most of central Ontario.
Winnipeg
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
-
Cyber incident impacting court fine collection agency
The Province of Manitoba says it is working to determine how many Manitobans are impacted by a cyber incident.
Atlantic
Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gasoline decreased in all three Maritime provinces on Friday.
-
Memorial service marks 107 years since the Halifax Explosion
The sound of the Citadel cannon will echo through downtown Halifax at 9:04 a.m. Friday – the exact time a massive explosion shook the city 107 years ago.
N.L.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Edmonton
Hyman scores a pair to help Oilers to 6-3 victory over Blue Jackets
It didn’t take long for Oilers forward Zach Hyman to make his presence known in his return from injury.
-
'A bit of a middle ground': Edmonton city council approves 6.1 per cent property tax increase for 2025
After four days of deliberations, and some contention ahead of the final vote, Edmonton city council passed a 6.1-per-cent increase for 2025.
Calgary
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
-
WEATHER Slushy roads and slippery sidewalks as freeze-thaw cycle continues
Warm westerly winds provided a boost in temperatures for communities along the Alberta foothills, including Calgary, where it hit 9 C as early as 5 a.m.
-
Regina
NEW Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP say two men have now been charged and are wanted in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation in the province's southeast
-
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Vancouver
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
Vancouver Island
Could the discovery of an injured, emaciated dog help solve the mystery of a missing B.C. man?
When paramedic Jim Barnes left his home in Fort St. John to go hunting on Oct. 18, he asked his partner Micaela Sawyer — who’s also a paramedic — if she wanted to join him. She declined, so Barnes took the couple’s dog Murphy, an 18-month-old red golden retriever with him.
K’ómoks First Nation makes history with milestone in land governance
The K’ómoks First Nation is making history by becoming the first land code nation in Canada to appoint a justice of the peace – and she’s been recognized as a trailblazer, too.
Emotional pre-Christmas reunions as HMCS Vancouver returns home after a 6-month deployment
Just in time for Christmas, the HMCS Vancouver along with 240 crew members has retuned to Esquimalt Harbour after a six-month deployment.