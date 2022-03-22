Events return to Toronto
Teddy and Nicole find out what events you are excited to see back in the city this summer.
Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine
In what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast -- a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year
Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.
Rebate coming for B.C. drivers to offset high gas prices
B.C. drivers impacted by high gas prices will soon receive a rebate from the province, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
New bill tabled to give provinces $2B to relieve pandemic surgery backlogs
The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19.
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Quebec doctor returns from Ukraine-Poland border after treating refugees
A doctor from St. Jerome, Que. has returned home from the Polish-Ukrainian border where he was providing care for refugees.
Montreal editor heading to the Oscars for her work on Attica
Concordia University film school graduate Jaclyn Lee is on her way to the Oscars after co-editing 'Attica,' which was nominated for an Academy Award.
TVDSB gives parents the option to keep children home during assemblies as mask mandate lifts
After almost one week of no mask mandates, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) will begin giving parents the option to keep their children at home during larger assemblies.
Crosswalk to reconciliation in Lambeth, Ont.
A London, Ont. woman has started a grassroots initiative to recognize her community neighbours and broader Indigenous communities in Canada.
MLHU reporting two new COVID related deaths Friday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a pair of new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.
University of Waterloo terminates 49 staff over vaccine rules
The University of Waterloo has terminated 49 of its staff over the school's COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirement.
Provincial government giving more than $13M to Waterloo Region hospitals
The Ontario government announced Friday it was giving hospitals in Waterloo Region more than $13 million in funding.
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
Sault Ste. Marie residents win $2M with Ontario 49
Jody Lorenzo and Sharon Lorenzo of Sault Ste. Marie are celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the December 11, 2021, draw.
One person killed in fiery crash in Powassan
North Bay Ontario Provincial Police say one person died late Thursday evening on Highway 11 in Powassan.
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in Ottawa stabbing death
A jury has unanimously found Nick Vanasse guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Steven Butler and the aggravated assault of Butler's son Bradley.
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The city of Ottawa is seeing a increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa at the end of the first week without mask mandates in Ontario.
Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
Windsor man shot by police after pointing shotgun at officers sentenced to 9 months in jail
A Windsor man who a Superior Court Justice says is "lucky to be alive" has been sentenced to nine months in jail and 18 months probation following a 2018 incident which saw him threaten two officers with a shotgun before being shot twice by police.
'They’re coming': citywide speed bumps expected in Windsor soon
Speed bumps could be coming to a residential neighbourhood near you.
Charges laid against Barrie man after police seize $81K worth of drugs: OPP
A Barrie man faces a criminal court date for several charges laid after police executed search warrants at properties in Bruce County, Grey County, Owen Sound and Barrie.
GO buses to replace trains on some Barrie trips
Buses will replace trains on the final weekday evening northbound and southbound trips on the Barrie line as of April 4.
'This may be a first,' Police arrest man carting stolen garden shed across town
Police were called to the downtown core in Hanover Wednesday night for reports of a man carting away a garden shed on foot.
Anti-maskers accused of protesting outside N.S. top doc's home released on bail
Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.
RCMP respond to armed robbery, stabbing, home invasion in Moncton within 10 hours
RCMP officers were busy in the Moncton, N.B., area Thursday evening into Friday morning as they responded to four separate incidents, including an armed robbery, stabbing and home invasion, in a 10-hour period.
'Soaked with urine': Calgary Humane Society seeks owner of Shih-Tzu found in city’s northeast
A Good Samaritan spotted the senior Shih-Tzu on March 20 while travelling along 32nd Avenue N.E. near Ninth Street N.E., west of Deerfoot Trail.
Alberta government to make improvements to day-use areas in K-Country
Millions of dollars in this year's budget will be allocated to pay for improvements and access to some of the most popular mountain trails and facilities Alberta has to offer, the province says.
Defence rests for one of two suspects in stabbing death of popular Calgary chef
The defence for one of two suspects accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular Calgary chef has closed its case.
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
Winnipeg mayor presents key to the city to parents of Humboldt Broncos player
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman presented a key to the city to the parents of Logan Boulet, a Humboldt Broncos player who died in the 2018 bus crash.
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
'It's like a horror movie and we happen to be in it': Former B.C. couple continues work in war-ravaged Ukraine
A former B.C. couple living in war-torn Ukraine says the situation is becoming increasingly desperate each day as the humanitarian crisis grows.
Upgrade that would have closed Vancouver SkyTrain station for 2 years being reconsidered
A major upgrade that would have closed a busy downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station for two years is being reconsidered due to high costs.
B.C.'s Ryan Reynolds makes donation to support clean water for Indigenous communities
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds has made a donation to support a program that brings clean water to Indigenous communities.
Kenney political foe fears mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with fraud
A major rival to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he fears a mail-in leadership vote will be rampant with cheating and fraud. Brian Jean, MLA-elect in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche and co-founder of the United Conservative Party, says he is having a sense of déjà vu.
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.