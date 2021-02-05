Cook healthy comfort food dishes at home
Share:
TORONTO -- Chef Claudio Aprile joins us with a healthy comfort food recipe and shares his excitement about the upcoming season of Masterchef Canada.
More from Claudio Aprile here. And here is the recipe for his vegetable curry!
Ingredients:
1 cup olive oil
1cup chopped zucchini
½ cup chopped white onion
1 cup chopped carrot
½ cup chopped dried dates
1cup red pepper
2 cups canned chickpeas
2 cups chopped kale
1 tablespoon chopped green chili
1 pint chopped cherry tomato
3 tablespoons chopped ginger
2 tablespoons chopped garlic
4 cups coconut milk
½ tablespoon ground cardamom
½ tablespoon ground cumin
½ table spoon ground turmeric
½ curry powder
1 tablespoon chopped lemongrass
1 tablespoon yogurt
1 cup chopped coriander
1 cup chopped mint
2 cups vegetable stock
salt & pepper to taste
zest and juice from one lime
Method:
Place pan on high heat, add olive oil, white onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass and spices. Cook for 5 minutes or until ingredients are lightly caramelized.
Add all vegetables, continue to sauté vegetables for 5 minutes. Add vegetable stock and coconut milk. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender and vegetable stock and coconut milk have reduced to a creamy consistency.
To plate:
Place a generous ladle of curry into a heated serving bowl. Garnish with coriander, mint, yogurt, lime zest, juice from one lime. Drizzle with olive oil and enjoy. Serve with grilled naan bread.