TORONTO -- Chef Claudio Aprile joins us with a healthy comfort food recipe and shares his excitement about the upcoming season of Masterchef Canada.

And here is the recipe for his vegetable curry!



Ingredients:

1 cup olive oil

1cup chopped zucchini

½ cup chopped white onion

1 cup chopped carrot

½ cup chopped dried dates

1cup red pepper

2 cups canned chickpeas

2 cups chopped kale

1 tablespoon chopped green chili

1 pint chopped cherry tomato

3 tablespoons chopped ginger

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

4 cups coconut milk

½ tablespoon ground cardamom

½ tablespoon ground cumin

½ table spoon ground turmeric

½ curry powder

1 tablespoon chopped lemongrass

1 tablespoon yogurt

1 cup chopped coriander

1 cup chopped mint

2 cups vegetable stock

salt & pepper to taste

zest and juice from one lime



Method:

Place pan on high heat, add olive oil, white onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass and spices. Cook for 5 minutes or until ingredients are lightly caramelized.

Add all vegetables, continue to sauté vegetables for 5 minutes. Add vegetable stock and coconut milk. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender and vegetable stock and coconut milk have reduced to a creamy consistency.



To plate:

Place a generous ladle of curry into a heated serving bowl. Garnish with coriander, mint, yogurt, lime zest, juice from one lime. Drizzle with olive oil and enjoy. Serve with grilled naan bread.