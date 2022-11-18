Are You Ready for the Holidays?
As the snow is falling, Taylor Kaye finds out how ready you are for the holidays.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau: 'Freedom Convoy' was 'different brand' of protest
BREAKING | Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo
Feds to provide COVID-19 update amid 'multi-demic' hospital crunch
The federal government will provide an update on COVID-19 and address other public health concerns this morning, as hospitals across the country grapple with multiple circulating illnesses including the flu, RSV and COVID-19.
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
As anti-trans health bills surge in U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern
Hundreds of people packed into the Ohio Statehouse last week to beg lawmakers not to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, a scene that has been playing out across the U.S. as legislation targeting the transgender community continues its rapid increase, causing some activists in Canada to worry.
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back, but says David Hyde Pierce opted out of returning as Frasier's brother in the hit series' revival.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.
Flu shot now free for Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
Quebec to appeal decision on racial profiling during random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent decision on random police stops, the province announced Friday morning. Quebec's Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel spoke to reporters alongside the Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Christopher Skeete.
Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women
A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.
Students absent from CCH following alleged threat
About half the students at Catholic Central High School are absent Friday according to the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB), after school officials were alerted to an alleged threat.
Lucan resident scammed after buying fake concert tickets online
A Middlesex County resident was scammed during an attempt to buy concert tickets from an online seller, and now OPP are offering some tips to avoid being scammed.
Londoners charged in Waterloo fraud investigation
Two people from London are charged in relation to an ongoing fraud investigation by police in Waterloo. According to police, the investigation started in August 2021 after reports of people fraudulently getting refunds from a company totaling $375,000 over a period of several months.
The Transportation Safety Board has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway at the Region of Waterloo International Airport Friday morning.
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
Funding announced to bolster two local police services technology
Police forces in Stratford and Guelph are getting new automated technology to read license plates.
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
Bracebridge OPP officer faces assault charges after man is seriously injured
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing a pair of assault charges, the province's police watchdog said Thursday, following the arrest of a man who was allegedly left with serious injuries.
Masks will not be mandatory in Ottawa's English public schools this fall
A motion to make masks mandatory in all English public elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa this fall failed in a tie vote by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa
Light freezing rain will begin early in the day and will change to rain as temperatures rise throughout the day.
Drizzle to start the day in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex could see double digit temperatures on the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Windsor looking for feedback on electric scooter program
Windsor resident have a chance to give their feedback on the electric scooter program.
Verdict delivered in manslaughter trial of ping pong game turned deadly
The jury reached a decision just hours after starting deliberations in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter and assault after his uncle died following a ping pong game that turned violent.
The speedier evolution of rental disputes arrives with more government funding
The Ontario government is dolling out $1.4 million to the Landlord and Tenant Board, which will allow the board to hire over 35 additional operational staff.
Here's how a new medical profession is helping battle hospital backlogs
There are roughly just 800 physician assistants in the country who play a vital role in the health care system.
Moncton homicide victim's friends, family deal with 'extreme grief'
Olivia Bulmer still can't believe her close friend Max Boudreau is gone. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Irishtown, N.B., north of Moncton on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia won't use revenues from fuel tax to buffer effects of carbon pricing
Nova Scotia won't be using revenue from its fuel tax to help offset the effects of carbon pricing imposed by the federal government, the province's finance minister said Thursday.
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
Airport Trail crash sends driver to hospital in critical condition
The intersection of Métis Trail and Airport Trail was closed to traffic Friday morning following a crash that sent both drivers to hospital.
Reenergized: Alberta forecasting a $12.3 billion surplus thanks to high oil revenues
High revenue from a rejuvenated energy sector will lead Alberta to surplus of more than $12.3 billion this fiscal year, according to the province.
-
Security concerns partly blamed for cancellation of annual Manitoba traditions
Two long-standing events at the Manitoba legislature that allow members of the public nearly unfettered access to the historic building during the holiday season have been cancelled this year partly due to security concerns.
Rural Manitoba hospital suspends services over nursing shortage
A hospital in rural Manitoba has been forced to suspend its inpatient services and admissions next month due to nursing shortages. Advocates say it is a scary situation that will happen more often if the province doesn't take swift action.
B.C. baby's cancelled heart surgery comes as respiratory illnesses create long waits at hospitals
A Vancouver Island family whose six-month-old baby had his heart surgery cancelled this month is calling on the province to do a better job of dealing with capacity issues, as the opposition accuses the new premier of neglecting the health-care file.
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
The annual report from B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner was released this week, detailing a number of troubling incidents involving law enforcement – including one in which a Vancouver cop had sex with a high school student in another country.
More patients in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C.'s latest update
British Columbia hospitals are treating the same number of COVID-19-positive patients this week as they were last week, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
'Enhance educational choice': Alberta government bans school mask mandates, online-only instruction
In a bid to 'protect and enhance educational choice,' Alberta banned all K-12 school authorities and early childhood learning operators from implementing mask mandates and pivoting to online-only learning.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The big cooldown begins this weekend
After the warmest day of the week, we have our coolest morning in Edmonton since Sunday.
