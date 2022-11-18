Are You Ready for the Holidays?

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

