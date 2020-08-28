TORONTO -- Police are searching for a 500 pound iron sculpture taken from the front yard of a home in Toronto's Forest Hill neighbourhood.

Sometime overnight from Thursday into Friday morning, a number of suspects using a white utility van approached The Secret Bench of Knowledge sculpture by artist Lea Vivot, in the Spadina Road and Strathearn Boulevard.

They removed the sculpture and sped off in the van.

Investigators say they are working to secure surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle

"In the meantime, it is hoped that the media release of this sculpture may assist in the recovery of this treasured community piece," police said Friday.

Vivot has sculpted iron memorials to NDP leaders Jack Layton and Tommy Douglas, as well as numerous other works in North America and Europe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1300.