Thieves cut hole in fence at Oakville Ford assembly plant, stealing vehicles worth $650K: police

    A Halton Police crest is seen here in this file photo. A Halton Police crest is seen here in this file photo.
    Police have recovered a dozen brand new Ford Edge vehicles that were stolen from outside an assembly plant in Oakville earlier this month.

    Police say that a group of thieves cut a large hole in the exterior fence surrounding the Ford Motor Company plant in Oakville during the overnight hours of Jan. 7 to Jan. 8.

    It is alleged that the thieves then stole 14 vehicles valued at approximately $630,000, using the hole cut in the fence to flee the scene.

    In a news release issued on Tuesday, Halton police said they have since located all but two of the stolen vehicles at various locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

    Police said that five suspects have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

    Meanwhile, the investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

    Police say that other arrests in relation to the investigation have been made by neighbouring police services, however no charges related to the initial break-in have been laid against those parties so far.

    For a full list of the suspects facing charges follow this link.

