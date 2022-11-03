Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility across most of southern Ontario

Thick fog is creating some hazardous driving conditions around the GTA and much of southern Ontario for the morning commute and drivers are being asked to leave themselves extra time to get around safely.

A fog advisory is in effect for Toronto and most of southern Ontario.

According to Environment Canada “visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” the agency warned in a fog advisory. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Metrolinx warned GO Transit customers early Thursday that a thick fog could cause some minor delays for trains and buses during the morning rush.

Message for all train & bus riders. Thick fog continues & could cause minor delays during morning rush. Please travel safely https://t.co/xran85uRYm — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 3, 2022

Toronto Pearson International Airport said that it continues to operate but inbound flights may be delayed and passengers are being advised to check their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport.

The fog is expected to dissipate late this morning, close to noon. The rest of the day is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 15 C, with fog patches developing again this evening.