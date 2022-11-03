Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility across most of southern Ontario

A woman walks her dog as clouds and fog shroud the west end of Toronto on Friday December 28, 2018. Unseasonably warm weather had many people participating in outdoor activities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) A woman walks her dog as clouds and fog shroud the west end of Toronto on Friday December 28, 2018. Unseasonably warm weather had many people participating in outdoor activities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton