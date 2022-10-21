'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids

Students are seen in a classroom in this undated file photo. (Photo by Pragyan Bezbaruah from Pexels) Students are seen in a classroom in this undated file photo. (Photo by Pragyan Bezbaruah from Pexels)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

  • Who is Quebec's minister in charge of relations with English speakers?

    Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton