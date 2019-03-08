

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Distraught family and friends gathered at Trinity Unity Church in Gravenhurst on Friday to mourn the loss of two young boys whose lives were cut short in a snowmobile accident on Lake Muskoka earlier this week.

Alex Martin, 15, and Mitchell Paris, 11, died on Monday when the ice on the frozen lake gave way, plunging them and three other snowmobilers under the surface.

In a statement read to reporters after the funeral, Mitchell’s mother detailed the accounts that led up to the horrific accident.

Alex and Mitchell were out on the ice with three other members of the family - Mitchell’s father, Alex’s stepfather, and another cousin.

“They had come to a stop because they had noticed they had come to the narrows, to tell the boys not to go through. The next thing they know, the ice from underneath all three sleds broke and they all went through,” Amanda Fitchett said.

Mitchell’s father was holding all three boys, she said, while Alex’s stepfather called 911 on his phone.

While Mitchell’s father, Devin Paris, was trying to lift his son out of the water, Alex slipped under the ice.

“The current took him. Devin performed CPR on Mitchell, which was not successful. Even though he knew how to do it, it was not successful. Mitchell died in his dad’s arms.”

Alex was eventually pulled from the water by search and rescue teams, but did not survive.

“Our boys’ lives were taken from us way to young,” Fitchett said. “They will be missed every second of every day. Alex our lovely basketball player and Mitchell the mechanic motorsport kid, They were amazing fun loving boys and they will always be together.”

Fitchett said that the boys were more like brothers than cousins. She also said she does not regret letting the pair go out on to the ice.

“I regret that this had to happen and that they were taken from us, but I do not regret letting my boys do what they wanted to do and what they loved to do with all of their heart.”

Alex’s stepfather described the chaos that ensued after the ice caved in.

“All of a sudden we were all screaming for each other, trying to swim to shore,” he told CTV News Toronto.

“It happened so fast, I can’t even explain all of it.”

The boy’s father described Alex as a bright and funny teen who loved sports. Eleven-year-old Mitchell was remembered by a friend for his positive attitude and smile.

The boys attended Bracebridge Public School and Gravenhurst High School.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the snowmobiles crashed through the ice on a narrow area of the lake that is known for its fast current. The speed of the current often creates thinner ice in that spot, police said, and was not a part of a designated trail for sledders.

Since the crash, warning markers have been set up to caution other sledders of the dangerous conditions.

A fundraising effort has been set up for the families to help pay for the cost of the funerals, which were both held in Gravenhurst on Friday.