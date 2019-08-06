A Mississauga family is gifting a Burlington man a medical scooter after his was stolen two days ago.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, Burlington resident Justin Webb said that his medical scooter was taken outside the Burlington Museum where he volunteers. The 30-year-old said he was stunned when he noticed it was gone.

“It is basically my independence because I have a neurological condition similar to Parkinson’s disease that slowly robs you of your mobility and independence,” he said.

Webb says the scooter was parked near the road because it doesn’t climb steep driveways very well. When he finished his shift at the Ireland House Museum on Guelph Line when he noticed the scooter was gone.

“I don’t respect anyone who steals from somebody who has a disability,” he said.

Webb says he is now using a walker to get around. He has filed a report with Halton police.

When the Kendall family in Mississauga heard about the theft, they reached out to Webb. Danielle Kendall said that they will be donating a medical scooter that belonged to her grandfather, who passed away a month ago.

“His name was Don and he was a great man,” she says. “I think he would be super proud. He loved to give back to the community so I think he would be smiling down on us.”

Webb says he is overwhelmed by the family’s generosity. The scooter is valued at $5,000.

The family will deliver the scooter to Webb’s Burlington home on Wednesday.