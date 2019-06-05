

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Teachers, advocates and some parents are celebrating a new dress code from Canada's largest school board that bars gender-based restrictions and aims to level the playing field for students.

The Toronto District School Board's policy, which will take effect in September, has only a few restrictions: students must cover their nipples, buttocks and pubic areas with opaque material, head coverings cannot hide a student's face, and clothing can't promote hatred or criminal activity.

The change caught the attention of Alexi Halket, who made headlines as a Grade 12 student in 2015 when she and dozens of her classmates turned up to school in midriff-baring crop tops to protest the dress code.

She had been pulled into the principal's office for wearing a shirt that looked a little like a sports bra and missed class while she was reprimanded.

"The fact that they listened to what we were saying, and were like, 'Oh man, these kids are right,' and made a positive change to the dress code, it makes me really happy," said the now 22-year-old musician.

Under the old policy, the board provided a general dress code template but each school has its own rules -- some had different guidelines for boys and girls. Certain schools banned crop tops and spaghetti-strap shirts, visible underwear and non-religious head coverings.

The situation needed a change, said Ken Jeffers, manager of equitable and inclusive system culture at the TDSB.

Jeffers, who helped oversee consultations that led to the new board-wide rules, said trustees were spurred to action at a meeting in May 2018.

"Students were telling the trustees some really incredible stories of negative experiences of dress code enforcement that they had experienced in TDSB schools that moved the trustees to say, 'This policy needs to be updated right away,"' he said.

He said the consultation, which went on for 90 days instead of the typical 45, received an overwhelming response from students.

"Generally we get no feedback from students, but this is a really important issue to students," Jeffers said. "Over 90 per cent of the feedback that they wrote in to us was in support of an update and revision to existing dress codes."

He added that 60 per cent of staff, parents and community members who weighed in also wanted the rules to change.

"Most everyone recognized fundamentally that the system we had before where each individual school had its own dress code was too confusing, too inconsistent and too unfair," Jeffers said.

Teachers, too, are praising the new dress code, which was adopted by the board late last month.

"There were concerns that the way the former dress code policy worked, racialized students were often finding themselves judged as inappropriate relative to a fairly specific idea of right and wrong that didn't necessarily incorporate the breadth of communities that actually attend our schools," said Leslie Wolfe, president of the Toronto chapter of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

She added that the old guidelines put teachers in the unenviable position of policing teenagers' appearances.

"It's a very uncomfortable position to be in, when you are a teacher telling a student that they have too much skin showing," she said.

Several parents also voiced support for the new dress code.

"So proud that Toronto is starting the trend! Hoping other school boards follow suit," one wrote online.

"Love it," another posted. "These schools have no AC and it gets sweltering in there. Also some kids with sensory issues like their hat or hoodie on when they feel overwhelmed."

There was blowback, however, from some parents who say the new guidelines could lead to young kids -- mainly girls -- being sexualized at school.

"Anatomically, boys and girls are completely different. Breasts are sexualized, unfortunately. To prepubescent and pubescent boys who are between the ages of 14 and 18, are they going to get turned on with a little bit of cleavage? Most likely," said Marianne Drummond.

The 28-year-old who has an eight-year-old stepdaughter and a one-year-old daughter said she and her partner are planning on sending their youngest to a Catholic school for that very reason.

"She's going to wear the uniform and that's that. She can have her dress-down days once a month," she said.

For its part, the provincial government stayed out of the discussion.

"The dress code is something that is under the school board purview," said Education Minister Lisa Thompson. "If that's what they choose to do, it stops and starts there."