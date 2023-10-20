'They cut it like butter': Motorcycle taken from GTA parking garage in matter of minutes
Security footage captured at a Mississauga condominium parking garage shows the alleged theft of a BMV motorcycle, carried out in a matter of minutes.
“My assumption is these guys are fairly organized,” Jason, the owner of the motorcycle, told CTV News Toronto. “They came prepared.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In the footage, captured on Sept. 28 at approximately 11 a.m., two individuals can be seen backing a van into the parking spot in front of the motorcycle and then loading the bike into the back, all in under five minutes.
Jason said he had the bike heavily chained, so he believes that the individuals must have cut through the metal. In the video, chains can be seen hanging from the motorcycle.
“They must have cut through it with a grinder and probably a diamond blade,” he said. “They cut it like butter.”
Peel police confirmed the incident was reported to the service, and said its officers are conducting an ongoing investigation. A spokesperson for the service said they have no suspect information to provide at this time.
Jason reported the theft the day it took place, but he says he hasn’t had any meaningful update since, nearly a month later.
“There’s just been no news,” he said.
In August, a couple from Mississauga sounded the alarm on a similar scenario. They said their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage. The 2017 Ferrari GTB 488 carbon, which is valued at $480,000, had been parked in their apartment building’s parking garage near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road East.
According to a statement by Toronto police issued to CP24 this week, the number of auto thefts taking place in the city has more than doubled since 2019. As of Oct. 14, 9,476 vehicles have been reported stolen in Toronto – an increase of 30 per cent from the same time last year.
READ MORE: Toronto residents fear for safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
“Although I don’t have the numbers for break-ins related to auto thefts, I can tell you that the level of violence being used in the commission of auto theft offences represents a new and evolving threat to public safety,” spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in the statement.
“Around the clock, we have investigators aggressively working to address auto thefts in the city. This issue is very complex because the demand for stolen cars is very high, and the criminals are very motivated.”
A "significant issue in the city," the rising trend of auto crimes has prompted the creation of a new provincial task force, co-led by Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police, Sayers noted.
With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks
At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
U.S., U.K. officials 'concerned' with India's move to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff
The U.S. and U.K. governments are calling on the Indian government to rescind its push to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country and “uphold” its obligations under international law.
Montreal
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
London
-
Tenants out of their homes after pickup crashes into east London, Ont. apartment
Several tenants remain displaced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building at Dundas and Hale Streets in London Thursday.
-
'Bringing that voice back for the voiceless': Manitoba woman brings campaign seeking respect for her mother to London, Ont.
Cambria Harris continues to press for a search of a Manitoba landfill in an effort to find the remains of her mother.
-
Imagine Build blitz underway at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A three-day blitz build of an accessible home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames has begun.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Unions representing nurses at two local hospitals say their work isn't recognized by employers
Two unions representing nurses at local hospitals are weighing in on ongoing wage disputes resulting in what they say are overdue raises and roster cuts.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in Temiskaming Shores crash
An early morning collision in Temiskaming Shores has claimed the life of one person.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Quebec's post-secondary tuition hike for out-of-province students has some reconsidering options
Tuition fees for out-of-province university students in Quebec are set to nearly double next year, as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking students in an effort to protect the French language.
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers deal with lengthy delays as Percy Street bridge replacement snarls traffic
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Overdose deaths in Renfrew County double last year's total
Renfrew County Paramedics and Renfrew County Public Health say they are concerned over a dramatic spike in overdoses and drug-related deaths.
Windsor
-
Knives detected by new system at Windsor Regional Hospital
Weapons detectors were installed in the emergency rooms at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses Thursday and they've already discovered some items that are not welcome at the hospital.
-
City Hall advises against new panhandling bylaw, instead offers alternate strategies to address poverty in Windsor
After much debate over whether the city should crack down on panhandling, city staff has come back with a report against a new panhandling bylaw.
-
Unsolved 1940s plane crash subject of ElderCollege course
On Oct. 30, 1941 an American Airlines aircraft called the Flagship Erie fell from the skies in southwestern Ontario, crashing into a farmer’s field near the town of Lawrence Station.
Barrie
-
One person injured in 'ongoing criminal investigation' in Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen lining the streets of a Barrie neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket
Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified woman's remains were found in a wooded area.
-
Ukrainian Culture Centre in Barrie in search of new home to keep safe space alive
Members of Barrie's Ukrainian community have a safe space to go to celebrate their culture, but for how long remains an open question.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
After hour clinics closures spark concern in Moncton
A new post circulating on social media has raised concerns about New Brunswick health care, this time focusing on after hour clinics.
Calgary
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
-
AHS upping COVID-19 vaccine supply after reports of shortages
After receiving reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortages in pharmacies across the province, Alberta announced Friday that it was bumping up its vaccine distribution
-
Young Calgarians honoured for bravery, courage, and quick thinking at annual 911 Heroes Awards Ceremony
The City of Calgary is recognizing the quick thinking, calmness and bravery of seven young individuals who went above and beyond during an emergency to help someone in need.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business
Two days after being sworn-in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
-
City issues RFP on utilizing empty downtown office space
The City of Winnipeg is looking to fill some empty downtown office space through a request for proposal (RFP) to consult on the police headquarters building.
-
'Recreational drug use is not safe': Recovering addict speaks out against safe consumption site
A Winnipeg father who lost his son to drugs - and is a recovering addict himself - is speaking out against the idea of a safe consumption site in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
'This is extortion': Vancouver business owner says he's being attacked by an online troll
Ben Nugent says his business has been the target of an online troll who's posting negative – and fake – Google reviews in order to pressure him for money.
-
'High-profile' U.S. fugitive arrested in Creston, B.C., RCMP say
Mounties in the Kootenays say they arrested a "high-profile" fugitive from the United States in their jurisdiction Friday.
-
Coquitlam library postpones drag queen story time due to public safety risk
The Coquitlam Public Library decided to postpone a drag queen story time event due to it coinciding with a rally in opposition to teaching gender identity in schools.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
-
Edmonton city bus driver retires after 50 years behind the wheel
He wasn't planning to spend 50 years on the job, but Edmonton bus driver David Tiedemann is finally putting his career in park.
-
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.