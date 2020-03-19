These are the 26 MPPs who will be at Queen's Park for today's historic COVID-19 session
Queen's Park politicians agreed to adhere to social distancing measures, meaning just 26 MPPs will be present. (The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- When Ontario's legislature resumes for a snap one-day session to address the growing economic concerns around COVID-19, just one-fifth of the elected MPPs will be present to pass emergency legislation.
Queen's Park politicians agreed to adhere to social distancing measures, meaning just 26 MPPs will be present inside the legislative chamber for an expected 90 minutes, to approve two pieces of legislation in haste.
Among them will be Premier Doug Ford who will present both bills and give a short speech in the house.
Ford will be joined by 12 Progressive Conservative MPPs – a one member majority – including Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Government House Leader Paul Calandra.
The NDP will have eight MPPs present for the expedited legislative session include leader Andrea Horwath and the party’s House Leader Gilles Bisson, and Deputy leader Sara Singh.
The party says it will also have two alternates available on stand-by to replace an MPP who might not be able to show up.
The Liberals will be allowed two have two members present for the emergency session including MPPs John Fraser and Mitzie Hunter.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be in attendance and said he look forward to a “short, but fulsome debate” on support for Ontario residents.
Independent MPP Jim Wilson made a last-minute request to attend the debate as well.
Under the direction of the Speaker Ted Arnott, MPPs have been told they will be able to sit in any seat and vote from any seat they choose to ensure they keep up with social distancing practices.
The government says the measure is significant because, traditionally, MPPs are prohibited from casting a vote from another MPPs seat – this might mark the first time in Queen’s Park history that MPPs will be granted an exemption.
While the government wanted to have a slimmed down version of the legislature for Thursday’s brief session, there will be a handful of other people present for the historical debate: the legislative clerks, translation services, Hansard (record keeping) staff, security and members of the press gallery.
Legislative pages, typically middle school students representing ridings from across the province, will not be present.
Here's the full list of MPPs who will be present for this session of the legislature:
Speaker Ted Arnott
Government:
- Premier Doug Ford
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour
- Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education
- Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services
- Paul Calandra, Governement House Leader
- Stan Cho, MPP Willowdale
- Bob Bailey, MPP Sarnia-Lambton
- Parm Gill, MPP Milton
- Robin Martin, MPP Eglinton-Lawrence
- Jane McKenna, MPP Burlington
- Bill Walker, MPP Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
- Vijay Thanigasalam, MPP Scarborough-Rough Park
Official Opposition (NDP):
- Andrea Horwath, NDP Leader
- Gilles Bisson, NDP House Leader
- Sara Singh, NDP Deputy Leader
- Doly Begum, MPP Scarborough Southwest
- Faisal Hassan, MPP York South-Weston
- Sol Mamakwa, MPP Kiiwetinoong
- Tom Rakocevic, MPP Humber River-Black Creek
- Peggy Sattler, MPP London West
- Sandy Shaw, MPP Hamilton West-Ancaster
- Peter Tabuns, MPP Toronto-Danforth
Liberal Party:
- John Fraser, MPP Ottawa South
- Mitzie Hunter, MPP Scarborough-Guildwood
Green Party:
- Mike Schreiner, Green Party Leader
Independent
- Jim Wilson, MPP Simcoe-Grey