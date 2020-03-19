TORONTO -- When Ontario's legislature resumes for a snap one-day session to address the growing economic concerns around COVID-19, just one-fifth of the elected MPPs will be present to pass emergency legislation.

Queen's Park politicians agreed to adhere to social distancing measures, meaning just 26 MPPs will be present inside the legislative chamber for an expected 90 minutes, to approve two pieces of legislation in haste.

Among them will be Premier Doug Ford who will present both bills and give a short speech in the house.

READ MORE: Ontario legislature expected to pass emergency COVID-19 bill to help workers

Ford will be joined by 12 Progressive Conservative MPPs – a one member majority – including Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Government House Leader Paul Calandra.

The NDP will have eight MPPs present for the expedited legislative session include leader Andrea Horwath and the party’s House Leader Gilles Bisson, and Deputy leader Sara Singh.

The party says it will also have two alternates available on stand-by to replace an MPP who might not be able to show up.

The Liberals will be allowed two have two members present for the emergency session including MPPs John Fraser and Mitzie Hunter.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be in attendance and said he look forward to a “short, but fulsome debate” on support for Ontario residents.

Independent MPP Jim Wilson made a last-minute request to attend the debate as well.

Under the direction of the Speaker Ted Arnott, MPPs have been told they will be able to sit in any seat and vote from any seat they choose to ensure they keep up with social distancing practices.

The government says the measure is significant because, traditionally, MPPs are prohibited from casting a vote from another MPPs seat – this might mark the first time in Queen’s Park history that MPPs will be granted an exemption.

While the government wanted to have a slimmed down version of the legislature for Thursday’s brief session, there will be a handful of other people present for the historical debate: the legislative clerks, translation services, Hansard (record keeping) staff, security and members of the press gallery.

Legislative pages, typically middle school students representing ridings from across the province, will not be present.

Here's the full list of MPPs who will be present for this session of the legislature:

Speaker Ted Arnott

Government:

Premier Doug Ford

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services

Paul Calandra, Governement House Leader

Stan Cho, MPP Willowdale

Bob Bailey, MPP Sarnia-Lambton

Parm Gill, MPP Milton

Robin Martin, MPP Eglinton-Lawrence

Jane McKenna, MPP Burlington

Bill Walker, MPP Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

Vijay Thanigasalam, MPP Scarborough-Rough Park

Official Opposition (NDP):

Andrea Horwath, NDP Leader

Gilles Bisson, NDP House Leader

Sara Singh, NDP Deputy Leader

Doly Begum, MPP Scarborough Southwest

Faisal Hassan, MPP York South-Weston

Sol Mamakwa, MPP Kiiwetinoong

Tom Rakocevic, MPP Humber River-Black Creek

Peggy Sattler, MPP London West

Sandy Shaw, MPP Hamilton West-Ancaster

Peter Tabuns, MPP Toronto-Danforth

Liberal Party:

John Fraser, MPP Ottawa South

Mitzie Hunter, MPP Scarborough-Guildwood

Green Party:

Mike Schreiner, Green Party Leader

Independent