These are 5 of the most expensive houses that sold in Toronto in 2023
Luxury house sales in Toronto surpassing $10 million surged by 10 per cent in 2023, according to a real estate broker who says a new tax nudged sellers to the finish line.
“It’s only four homes, but it’s a lot given the price point of these transactions,” André Kutyan, a Toronto real estate broker, told CTV News.
In 2022, 36 homes in Toronto were listed for $10 million or more. In 2023, there were 40 recorded sales at that price point, Kutyan said.
He notes that eight of the sales took place in the last quarter of the year, abnormal in Toronto’s high-end housing market, which typically thrives between October and March.
- IN PHOTOS: Expensive homes sold in Toronto in 2023
“The reason is this new land transfer tax,” Kutyan said.
In September, Toronto City Council approved an increase to municipal land transfer tax rates for homes over $3 million. This increase came into effect on Jan. 1.
Toronto realtor Scott Ingram pointed out the bulk of luxury houses that sold in 2023 in the Greater Toronto Area were located in the City of Toronto, compared to a more even split between the 905 and 416 a year earlier.
Several houses that sold for over $10 million in 2023 were located on the same street – Russell Hill Road in Forest Hill – one of which was sold privately for over $17-million (as a result, it’s been excluded from the following list).
A bird's eye view of a house in Toronto that sold for $14,380,000 in 2023.
Ingram explained, however, that analyzing this small pool of the market can be unreliable.
“If we went from 1,700 to 1,600 that would be more solid information than 17 to 16. With numbers so small you can have big year to year swings,” he said.
Here are five of the most expensive Toronto houses that sold in 2023:
174 Dunvegan Rd.
Sold: $16,500,000
This “majestic” red-brick mansion fronted by a manicured lawn and mature trees has six bedrooms, each with an ensuite washroom, as well as heated marble floors in the primary suite.
There’s also a walk-in wine cellar in the basement along with two garages and a heated driveway.
An external photo of 174 Dunvegan Road (Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd).
299 Russell Hill Rd.
Sold: $16,242,500
This dramatic limestone facade was an “instant home,” in Kutyan’s words, with construction just completed in the fall.
The 9,000-square-foot new-build has floor-to-ceiling windows, imported finishes, and suede-paneled entries, according to its listing.
Taking the cost of construction into account, which he said can amount to $ 1 million per square foot for opulent homes, the buyer got the complete package.
“There’s a lot of advantages to buying a new home like this,” Kutyan said.
A dramatic limestone façade at 299 Russell Hill Road (Credit: Barry Cohen Homes).
57 Fifeshire Rd.
Sold: $11,808,000
This North York house has a grand presence with an Indiana limestone facade and crystal chandeliers draping from the ceiling.
But there are modern touches too, with complete home automation and a salt water pool perched out back.
An external view of 57 Fifeshire Road in North York.
21 Alderbrook Dr.
Sold: $14,380,000
This cubic custom-built mansion backs onto a ravine shared with the Bridle Path.
It has a grand and sleek presence with waterfall stairs, soaring ceilings, and giant floor-to ceiling windows.
Beyond aesthetics, it also flaunts resort-like amenities, including a hydrotherapy hot tub, yoga studio, steam room, infinity pool and soundproof theater.
332 Russell Hill Rd.
Sold: $13,995,000
This house has a timeless elegant exterior, with a dramatic limestone facade, while its interior presents modern touches.
Soaring ceilings, handcrafted kitchen cabinetry and a sleek wine display grace the mansion, designed by Danieli Development.
Soaring ceilings and handcrafted cabinetry designed by Danieli Development at 332 Russell Hill Road (Credit: Barry Cohen Homes).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
From contaminated baby formula to overheated massagers, here are this week's recalls Canadians should know
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius freed on parole after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend's murder
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole early Friday morning and was believed to be at his uncle’s mansion after authorities secretly moved the world-famous double-amputee athlete who killed his girlfriend at an undisclosed time to avoid the glare of news crews waiting outside the jail.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A new batch of unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls is released, members of the Afzaal family deliver victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman and a star from the movie 'Mary Poppins' dies at 100. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
17-year-old kills sixth grader, wounds five others in Iowa school shooting, police say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
'False start for winter' in Quebec disappoints tourists, forces cities to adapt
An unusually mild start to winter in Quebec has discouraged tourists hoping for a winter wonderland, left litter visible on the streets of Montreal and at times diminished traffic to some of the province's popular ski slopes.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
London
-
Victim impact statements continue in London in trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes
Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is at a record low, according to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
-
'Humbling and historic': First PWHL goal marks whirlwind week for hockey player and idol to young girls, Ella Shelton
Warren Shelton knew that his daughter Ella wanted to play hockey at the highest level when she was just eight years old. Now, she’s inspiring others.
Kitchener
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sudbury’s homeless say they have few safe options to warm up
A 70-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury shares her story and struggle with homelessness in cold weather with CTV News.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area during the first weekend of 2024.
-
It feels like January: Cold weekend in the forecast for Ottawa, with snow expected early next week
It will be a cold first weekend of January in Ottawa, and the first significant snowfall of the year is expected early next week.
-
Mass resignations at Lanark Animal Welfare Society board of directors
All but one of the members on the board of directors at the Lanark Animal Welfare Society have resigned from the volunteer positions.
Windsor
-
Record-low ice coverage reported on the Great Lakes
Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is at a record low, according to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
-
Victim impact statements continue in London in trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Firefighters surprise sleeping couple after fire engulfs car, smoke alarms fail to sound off
Firefighters in Lakeshore surprised a sleeping couple inside their home after a fire broke out inside a parked car early Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Small dog tragically snatched by coyote from owner's leash in Barrie park
A Pomeranian dog was snatched from its owner's leash while walking through Sunnidale Park in Barrie this week.
-
Company honoured for being Orillia's oldest continuously-operating business
Sanderson Monuments stands acknowledged as arguably the longest-serving business in Simcoe County, tracing its roots back to 1872 when it was established by RJ Sanderson, an English mason captivated by the charm of Orillia.
-
Alleged human trafficker from Wasaga Beach seeks bail
Hung Lam appeared in bail court in Barrie on Thursday, seeking to be released from custody until issues arose over his proposed bail plan.
Atlantic
-
40 years after being convicted, New Brunswick men exonerated in 1983 killing
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. emergency rooms overwhelmed as patients turn up ill
Steady flu and COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia are leading to overwhelmed emergency rooms.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Alberta is already preparing for a possible drought this spring
Your snow shovel and booster cables may be collecting dust and while many people are glad to avoid the hassles of winter, the warm and dry conditions are also potentially concerning.
-
A Canadian accused can stand trial in English or French. That can get complicated, but is seen as crucial
Little of Richard Robert Mantha's trial will be in English. The 59-year-old's proceedings will be held in French – by his request and as is his right.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
-
Four-legged friend set to become newest firefighter for WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters are getting a furry friend to go after arsonists.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s lack of snow could spell trouble for drought, wildfires next summer
Experts predict generally milder and drier conditions than usual will persist this winter, meaning a low snowpack—a cause for concern after last summer's devastating wildfires.
-
219 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C.'s 1st update of 2024
Nearly four years after B.C. confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus that would come to be known as COVID-19, the province begins 2024 with 219 people in hospital with the disease.
-
YVR facing critical control tower shortages amid Canada-wide air safety concerns
Vancouver International Airport’s air traffic control centre is facing one of the worst staffing shortages in the country amid several signs of deteriorating safety.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.