These are 5 of the most expensive houses that sold in Toronto in 2023

Luxury house sales in Toronto surpassing $10 million surged by 10 per cent in 2023, according to a real estate broker who says a new tax nudged sellers to the finish line.

“It’s only four homes, but it’s a lot given the price point of these transactions,” André Kutyan, a Toronto real estate broker, told CTV News.

In 2022, 36 homes in Toronto were listed for $10 million or more. In 2023, there were 40 recorded sales at that price point, Kutyan said.

He notes that eight of the sales took place in the last quarter of the year, abnormal in Toronto’s high-end housing market, which typically thrives between October and March.

IN PHOTOS: Expensive homes sold in Toronto in 2023

“The reason is this new land transfer tax,” Kutyan said.

In September, Toronto City Council approved an increase to municipal land transfer tax rates for homes over $3 million. This increase came into effect on Jan. 1.

Toronto realtor Scott Ingram pointed out the bulk of luxury houses that sold in 2023 in the Greater Toronto Area were located in the City of Toronto, compared to a more even split between the 905 and 416 a year earlier.

Several houses that sold for over $10 million in 2023 were located on the same street – Russell Hill Road in Forest Hill – one of which was sold privately for over $17-million (as a result, it’s been excluded from the following list).

A bird's eye view of a house in Toronto that sold for $14,380,000 in 2023.

Ingram explained, however, that analyzing this small pool of the market can be unreliable.

“If we went from 1,700 to 1,600 that would be more solid information than 17 to 16. With numbers so small you can have big year to year swings,” he said.

Here are five of the most expensive Toronto houses that sold in 2023:

174 Dunvegan Rd.

Sold: $16,500,000

This “majestic” red-brick mansion fronted by a manicured lawn and mature trees has six bedrooms, each with an ensuite washroom, as well as heated marble floors in the primary suite.

There’s also a walk-in wine cellar in the basement along with two garages and a heated driveway.

An external photo of 174 Dunvegan Road (Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd).

299 Russell Hill Rd.

Sold: $16,242,500

This dramatic limestone facade was an “instant home,” in Kutyan’s words, with construction just completed in the fall.

The 9,000-square-foot new-build has floor-to-ceiling windows, imported finishes, and suede-paneled entries, according to its listing.

Taking the cost of construction into account, which he said can amount to $ 1 million per square foot for opulent homes, the buyer got the complete package.

“There’s a lot of advantages to buying a new home like this,” Kutyan said.

A dramatic limestone façade at 299 Russell Hill Road (Credit: Barry Cohen Homes).

57 Fifeshire Rd.

Sold: $11,808,000

This North York house has a grand presence with an Indiana limestone facade and crystal chandeliers draping from the ceiling.

But there are modern touches too, with complete home automation and a salt water pool perched out back.

An external view of 57 Fifeshire Road in North York.

21 Alderbrook Dr.

Sold: $14,380,000

This cubic custom-built mansion backs onto a ravine shared with the Bridle Path.

It has a grand and sleek presence with waterfall stairs, soaring ceilings, and giant floor-to ceiling windows.

Beyond aesthetics, it also flaunts resort-like amenities, including a hydrotherapy hot tub, yoga studio, steam room, infinity pool and soundproof theater.

332 Russell Hill Rd.

Sold: $13,995,000

This house has a timeless elegant exterior, with a dramatic limestone facade, while its interior presents modern touches.

Soaring ceilings, handcrafted kitchen cabinetry and a sleek wine display grace the mansion, designed by Danieli Development.

Soaring ceilings and handcrafted cabinetry designed by Danieli Development at 332 Russell Hill Road (Credit: Barry Cohen Homes).