TORONTO -- The high-profile case of the Toronto van attack is going to trial – virtually – amid a global pandemic.

“This is a highly-charged and very emotional case and it’s not going to be easy any way you do it,” John Struthers, the president of the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, said while speaking to the advantages and disadvantages of the trial being held via videoconference.

“The most important thing is that if you want to see this trial, you’ll be able to see it.”

Alek Minassian drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues, on the afternoon of April 23, 2018. He struck dozens of people, ultimately killing 10.

The victims were 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

Minassian now faces a count of first-degree murder for each of those deaths, as well as 16 counts of attempted murder.

In an hours-long police interview, the now-28-year-old previously admitted to planning and carrying out the deadly attack, citing years of sexual rejection from women as the reasoning behind it.

At his judge-only trial beginning on Tuesday, Justice Anne Molloy is expected to hear arguments presented by the Crown and defence regarding Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack.

Boris Bytensky, Minassian’s lawyer, is expected to argue that his client is not criminally responsible for the attack and will have to prove on a balance of probabilities that his client had a mental disorder and did not know right from wrong at the time.

The entire trial, which is expected to last between four and six weeks, will be held via Zoom as Ontario COVID-19 protocols prohibit more than 10 people from being inside a courtroom at a time.

The main Zoom room is reserved for the participants of the trial, such as the accused, the Crown, the defence and witnesses.

The court proceedings will then be broadcast live on a Zoom webinar platform, with limited spots available. Some spots in the webinar are reserved for victims of the attack and their families, as well as members of the media.

Members of the public wanting to observe the trial can do so at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Those attending are required to wear a face mask, observe social distancing requirements and be subject to a screening questionnaire.

Struthers said he is in favour of keeping the courts as open to the public as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in a high-profile case that garners a lot of interest such as this one.

“The advantage to the digital platform is not having to risk yourself (during the COVID-19 pandemic) on the subway to watch the trial,” he said. “Turning on your computer because you have a strong interest is safe and you get an accurate representation of what is really going on.”

“It’s just the safe thing to do and right now you just have to do everything to make it as safe as possible.”

In terms of logistics, Struthers said one of the key advantages to the case being heard in a virtual courtroom is that lawyers can call experts from all over the world to testify.

“(These people) might not be able to come in a normal setting or it may be cost prohibited,” he said.

For lawyers, Struthers said, it’s easy to forget that you’re on Zoom about 10 minutes into the court proceedings, but the medium may change the experience and comfort level for victims and their families and “that is really what this trial is about.”

“It might provide some additional comfort not having to be on the stand but for some it may be cathartic to be on the stand,” he said.

Ahead of the virtual trial, Nick D’Amico, whose sister was killed in the attack, said the families of the victims will have to find other ways to support one in other throughout as they cannot all be in the same room together.

“I think it’s just being aware, being around my family and supporting them, we’re all in this together and with the other families as well – there are a lot of other families going through this and we’ll all be going through the same thing. I think it’s just a matter of finding some way to support each other in whatever capacity we can given the circumstances,” he said.

“Being with the other families and being there with each other, we’ve all been through the same thing, knowing that we’ve all been through the same thing, you’re all kind of working through it together, it provides this sense of comfort so we’re not really going to have that true opportunity here so we’re going to have to find it in other ways.”

D’Amico went on to state that amid the court delays due to the pandemic, the trial has been “building up for weeks and months.”

“Now we’re going to be brought back to the time when this all happened and that’s not going to be easy to deal with,” he said. “We’re a little uneasy, a little queasy. I think no one really knows what to expect.”

“I don’t think it’s ideal. We’ve all become accustomed to virtual settings over the past few months but this is a situation that is unique in the sense that it’s a pretty big trial and significant to my family.”

“You’ve got to roll with it as it comes your way. It just is what it is to be honest.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several hearings across the province have been held via teleconference, videoconference or in-person at a courthouse with limited seating available.

Back in June, another high-profile case was heard via Zoom and broadcast live on YouTube for the public.

An off-duty Toronto police officer, Const. Michael Theriault, was found guilty of assaulting Dafonte Miller, a young Black man who lost an eye during the altercation three years ago. More than 20,000 people were watching the livestream as Justice Joseph Di Luca delivered his verdict.

For Minassian’s trial, Monday was taken as a day to test out the technology ahead of the proceedings beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Court will not sit on Remembrance Day. The trial will then continue on Thursday.