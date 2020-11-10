TORONTO -- The trial for a man who killed 10 people as he drove a rented van down a busy Toronto sidewalk more than two years ago is expected to begin today via videoconference.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack that occurred on April 23, 2018.

The attack claimed the lives of 22-year-old Ji Hun Kim, 22-year-old So He Chung, 30-year-old Anne Marie D’Amico, 33-year-old Andrea Bradden, 55-year-old Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45-year-old Chul “Eddie” Min Kang, 83-year-old Geraldine Brady, 85-year-old Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, and 94-year-old Mary Elizabeth Forsyth.

Inside a courtroom back in early March, Minassian, who is now 28 years old, admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Justice Anne Molloy has said the case hinges on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.

A defence of Minassian being not criminally responsible for the killings is expected to be raised by his lawyer Boris Bytensky, who will have to prove on a balance of probabilities that his client had a mental disorder and did not know right from wrong at the time.

Following the deadly attack, Minassian was immediately taken into custody and told police he had thought about carrying it out for years, but only formulated a plan a month before executing it.

In an hours-long interview with Det. Rob Thomas, Minassian, then 25, said he was a virgin and lonely.

He said he began visiting online chatrooms after receiving a lack of attention from women. He said he spoke to link-minded men there, who also expressed frustration with, what they called, “involuntary celibacy,” often shortened to “incel.”

In this online subculture, sexually-active women are described as “Stacys” and attractive men are referred to as “Chads.”

“I felt it was time to take action and not just sit on the sidelines and just fester in my own sadness,” Minassian told the investigator.

“I just simply wait until today. I go rent the van and then drive it, take it to downtown Toronto and I just start using it as a weapon.”

The white van barreled down Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard avenues, mounting the sidewalks and striking pedestrians. Minassian did not intend to target this area of the city but said he spotted pedestrians so he “just decided to go for it.”

“This is the day of retribution, that’s the only thing that’s in my mind, it’s just burning in my mind,” he said. “I floor the pedal, I speed the van toward them and I allow the van to collide with them.”

Minassian said he only stopped the van because a drink splashed on the windshield and he could no longer see as police officers began approaching him.

The judge-only trial will be held via Zoom and will be streamed for the public at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Those attending are required to wear a face mask, observe social distancing requirements and be subject to a screening questionnaire with respect to COVID-19.

The virtual trial is expected to begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is currently a courtroom protocol in place that only allows for 10 people inside at the same time.